Bonnie Valley loved to camp and fish

Memorial services for Bonnie Valley, 59, of Mobridge, were held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at United Congregational Church in Mobridge.

Bonnie passed away on Jan. 26, 2018, at her home in Mobridge.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge was entrusted with the arrangements.

Bonnie Kaye Barone was born on Sept. 14, 1958, to Loren and Janice (Bartels) Barone in Faulkton.

She spent her childhood in the Lemmon and Hettinger, N.D., area. She graduated from Lemmon High School in 1976. She then worked at the Co-op Station in Lemmon for many years before attending Stewart School of Hair Design in Aberdeen, graduating in 1986.

On May 10, 1986, she married Glen Valley at Shade Hill. They moved to Mobridge a short time later where she worked for Judy Fiddler at the Hair Shoppe until 2005 when she joined her husband operating the family business, Glen Valley Motors, until the time of her death.

She was confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lemmon.

Bonnie was a member of the United Congregational Church in Mobridge, served as a deacon and was a member of the Sewing Club. Bonnie loved to camp and fish. She and Glen fished in a lot of tournaments together.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Glen of Mobridge; daughter, Heather Valley of Rapid City; three grandchildren, Arial Hach of Mobridge, and Kyrra and Danica Davis of Rapid City; sisters and brothers, Barbara (Duke) Sutherland of Rapid City, Richard (Cara) Barone of Eagan, Minn., Robert Barone of Sacramento, Calif., Terry (Amy) Barone of Denver, Colo., Debbie Mirth of Sioux Falls, Susan (Steve) Dutchuk of Dickinson, N.D., Janet (Marlin) Huber of Bismarck, N.D., and Sandy (Gigs) Zeller of Mobridge. Bonnie is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Joe Mirth.