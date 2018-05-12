Bowdle man dies in house fire

A local resident lost his life in a fire, Friday, May 11, in a house fire near Bowdle.

According to Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll, at about 9:3- p.m. a caller reported a house at 31622 South 140 Street. It was also reported there was a person trapped in the basement of the residence.

Boll reported Dennis Bieber, 75, of Bowdle, had passed away on scene.

The source of the fire was a fire wood stove located in the basement.

Several emergency agencies responded to the situation including the

Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Bowdle Fire Department, Java Fire Department, Hoven Fire Department, Tolstoy Fire Department, Bowdle Ambulance and Hoven Ambulance.