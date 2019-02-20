Braves push past Lady Tigers in second half

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte pulled away in the second half to double the Lady Tigers 70-35 in Eagle Butte on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers stayed within striking distance in the first half. They fell behind 24-10 in the second quarter before a 7-2 run that drew them within nine points. The Braves scored last to take a 28-17 halftime lead.

While the Lady Tigers had 18 turnovers in the first half, the Braves had 12.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte quit turning the ball over in the third quarter and started to pull away. They extended their lead to 52-28 after three quarters.

Megan Zahn and TyRel Thompson scored nine points each to lead the Lady Tigers. Zahn pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Landyn Henderson scored eight points. Gennie Krause scored three points and grabbed six boards. Leah Overland added four points.

Mia Paris led Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with a game-high 17 points. Reese Ganje scored 12 points and led the Braves with seven rebounds. Markee Shaving added 13 points.

Winner

The Lady Tigers hung around for a while in the first half, but could not keep up and lost a 67-27 game to second-ranked Winner in Winner on Saturday.

“The girls stayed with Winner for a while,” said interim coach Jim Cerney. “They did a good job against their press.”

The Lady Tigers stayed within striking distance against the 17-0 Lady Warriors until the final stages of the second quarter. Winner led the Lady Tigers 27-16 before ending the half on a 12-0 run to take a 39-16 lead. A 26-4 third quarter put the game out of reach.

Megan Zahn led the Lady Tigers with a 10-point, 12-rebound, double-double. Landyn Henderson followed with seven points.

“Megan had a really good game,” said Cerney.

Belle Swedlund led four Lady Warriors in double figures with a game-high 22 points. Gabriel Kocer scored 15, Morgan Hammerbeck 14 and Kalla Bertram 10.

Stanley County

The Lady Tigers finish the regular season on Friday when they host the 2-15 Stanley County Lady Buffaloes.

The Lady Tigers and Stanley County are playing for the 36th time in a series that dates back to 1990. The Lady Tigers have won nine of the 11 and are on a four-game winning streak against the Lady Buffaloes, including a 42-36 win in Ft. Pierre last season.

– Jay Davis –

Mobridge-Pollock (5-14) 6 17 28 35

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (11-8)12 28 52 70

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 2 4-5 8, Jadin Monsen 0 1-2 1, Hayley Borah 0 0-0 0, TyRel Thompson 4 1-4 9, Megan Zahn 4 1-4 9, Gennie Krause 1 1-2 3, Leah Overland 1 2-2 4, Emma Keller 0 1-2 1, Totals 12 11-21 35.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: Adrianna White Wolf 1 0-2 2, Phannette Gray 2 3-4 8, Justice Fire Cloud 2 0-2 4, Reese Ganje 5 2-4 12, Jayden Hollow Horn 0 0-0 0, Mia Paris 5 5-6 17, Sunni Dupris 1 0-0 2, Markee Shaving 4 2-2 13, Emaree Iron Hawk 1 3-4 5, Miranda Vines 0 1-2 1, Lynda Charger 0 0-1 0, Jay’Ellen Red Fox 2 2-4 6, Totals 23 18-31 70.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 0; Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 4 (Paris 2, Gray, Shaving). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 37 (Zahn 11, Krause 6); Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 30 (Ganje 7, Hollow Horn 4). Assists: Mobridge-Pollock 4 (Thompson 3). Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 5. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 21; Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 19 (Gray out). Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 30; Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 15.

Mobridge-Pollock (5-13) 8 16 20 27

Winner (17-0) 21 39 65 67

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 2 2-2 7, Hayley Borah 0 0-0 0, TyRel Thompson 1 0-2 3, Hannah Stroeder 2 0-0 4, Megan Zahn 5 0-0 10, Olivia Ulmer 1 0-0 3, Totals 11 2-5 27.

Winner: Madison Thieman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hammerbeck 3 6-8 14, Bella Swedlund 9 1-2 22, Gabriel Kocer 6 0-0 15, Abby Marts 0 1-2 1, Kalla Bertram 5 0-1 10, Ellie Brozik 1 0-0 2, Katherine Jankauskas 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Sachtjen 1 1-2 1, Totals 25 9-15 67.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 3 (Henderson, Thompson, Ulmer); Winner 8 (Swedlund 3, Kocer 3, Hammerbeck 2). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 27 (Zahn 12, Stroeder 6); Winner 27 (Kocer 6). Assists: Mobridge-Pollock 9 (Thompson 4); Winner 10 (Thieman 3, Hammerbeck 3). Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 6 (Thompson 2, Stroeder 2); Winner 18 (Sachtjen 5, Swedlund 4). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 10; Winner 15. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 26; Winner 14.