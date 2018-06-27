Brazile, Beaver to perform at Sitting Bull Stampede

Fans at the Sitting Bull Stampede will be in for a treat this year as two of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s all-time greats will be performing here.

Trevor Brazile of Decatur, Texas, will be in calf roping in the July 2 Stampede. Brazile holds the record for the most NFR world champion titles with 23. His is a 13-time World All-Around Cowboy champion, six-time steer wrestling champion (2006, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015), three-time calf roping champion (2007, 2009, 2010) and the 2010 team roping champ. Brazile will also be performing in team roping during slack on July 3.

Joe Beaver of Okeechobee, Fla., will have his calf roping run during the July 4 Stampede. Beaver is an eight-time world champion. He has won five calf roping titles (1985, 1987, 1988, 1992 and 1993) and three all-around titles (1995, 1995, 2000). In 2002, Beaver was enshrined in the (Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colo.

In addition to the two famous cowboys, there will be plenty competition for the cowboys’ and cowgirls’ standings in the Badlands Circuit.

Bull Riding

Defending champion Riley Blankenship of Killdeer, N.D., will try to win his third Sitting Bull Stampede title when he rides in the July 2 Stampede. Blankenship won his first Sitting Bull Stampede title in 2014. He is ranked ninth in the Badland Circuit standings. Sixteenth-ranked Jay Dunford of Baldwin, N.D., will also ride the first night.

The July 3 performance will be a ton of fun for the locals. Number two-ranked Corey Maier and number 11 ranked Ardie Maier of Timber Lake will ride, as will Rorey Maier and Kritter Lamb of Timber Lake and Jett Peterson of Parade. Also getting on bulls on the Third are seventh-ranked Tate Smith of Litchville, N.D., eighth-ranked Jade Nixon of Belle Fourche, 12th-ranked Andy Coughlin of De Smet and 14th-ranked Justin McCall of Winner.

The July 4 rodeo will feature fourth-ranked Cole Elshere of Faith and fifth-ranked Ryan Knutson of Toronto.

Saddle Bronc

The number one-ranked saddle bronc rider in the Badland Circuit, Ty Manke of Hermosa, will ride on July 4. He’ll be joined by a strong list of contenders, including sixth-ranked Erik Wolford of Whitewood, ninth-ranked Rhett Fanning of Martin, 15th-ranked Louis Brunson of New Underwood and 16th-ranked Cole Elshere of Faith. Also riding on the Fourth will be J.C. DeSaveur of Roberts, Mont., who tied for sixth with Brunson last year.

Fifth-ranked Kaden Deal of Eagle Butte leads a busy July 2 saddle bronc competition. He’ll be joined by 10th-ranked Jeremy Meeks of Scenic, 11th-ranked Dawson Jandreau of Kennebec, 12th-ranked Jesse Bail of Camp Crook, 17th-ranked Brady Hill of Onida, 18th-ranked Jesse Wilson of Martin; 19th-ranked Seth Longbrake of Milesville, 20th-ranked Lane Schuelke of Newell, 23rd-ranked Chuck Schmidt of Keldron and 25th-ranked Jeremy Means of Eagle Butte.

The July 3 edition of the Stampede will have four cowboys ranked in the Badlands Circuit in fourth-ranked Taygen Schuelke of Newell, eighth-ranked Kash Deal of Dupree, 13th-ranked Lane Stirling of Buffalo and 14th-ranked Tate Thybo of Belle Fourche.

Twenty-three of the top 25 saddle bronc riders in the Badlands Circuit are South Dakota cowboys and 19 of them are performing at the Stampede.

Bareback Riding

The July 2 performance is the night to go to the Stampede if you want to watch bareback riding. On opening night, third-ranked Blake Smith of Zap, N.D., fourth-ranked State Schwagler of Mandan, N.D., and sixth-ranked Jordan Pelton of Halliday, N.D., will ride. Pelton took third and Schwagler tied for fourth at last year’s Stampede.

There will be no professional bareback riders on July 3. On July 4, 11th-ranked Andrew Hall of Wagner is one of two cowboys on the slate.

Calf Roping

While Brazile and Beaver will be the stars that headline calf roping, some of the Badlands Circuit’s best will also put their skills on display.

On July 2, eighth-ranked Blake Eggl of Minot, N.D., 16th-ranked Tanner Wznick of Cavalier, N.D., 17th-ranked Tyus Olson of Mud Butte and 23rd-ranked Nolan Richie of Bristol will rope.

The July 3 rodeo will have sixth-ranked Evan Thyberg of Hartford, ninth-ranked Clint Kindred of Oral, 10th-ranked Jess Woodward of Dupree, 19th-ranked Lee Sivertsen of Spearfish, 21st-ranked Trey Young (the 2017 Badland Circuit champion) and 22nd-ranked Newt Bruley of Willow Lake.

Joining Beaver on July 4 are third-ranked Dane Kissack of Spearfish, 25th ranked Jade Lyon of Meadow and 2008 Stampede champ Caddo Lewellan of Morrison, Okla.

Eleven more ranked calf ropers will make their runs during slack, including number one Rex Treeby of Hecla, number two Mike Johnson of Henryetta, Okla., number four Matt Peters of Oral and number five Joe Schmidt of Belfield, N.D. Schmidt won the Stampede calf roping title back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.

Steer Wrestling

On July 3, number one-ranked Tee Burress of Piedmont and formerly of Isabel headlines the show. He will be joined by 10th-ranked Sam Olson of Buffalo, 12th-ranked Cyler Dowling of Newell, 18th-ranked Evan Thyberg of Hartford, 20th-ranked Brad Johnson of Reva and 26th-ranked Rowdy Benson of Morristown.

The July 4 rodeo will have third-ranked Kody Woodward of Dupree, sixth-ranked Billy Bolden of Oglala, ninth-ranked Taz Olson of Prairie City, 13th-ranked Eli Lord of Sturgis, 14th-ranked Brent Sutton of Onida and 29th-ranked Jake Rinehart of Highmore.

The July 2 rodeo will not have any of the ranked cowboys of the Badlands Circuit but will feature J.J. Hunt of Ridgeview.

The slack on July 3 will have 17 ranked steer wrestlers, including second-ranked Cameron Morman of Glen Ullin, N.D., fourth-ranked Sheldon Portwine of Dickinson, N.D., and fifth-ranked Chason Floyd of Buffalo, the 2017 Badlands Circuit champion.

Barrel Racing

The highlight of the only women’s event in pro rodeo is three area riders racing. Rudie Hepper of Mobridge and Summer Kosel of Glenham will compete at the July 2 performance, while Madison Rau of Mobridge will race during slack.

Ranked barrel racers in the July 2 Stampede will be eighth-ranked Jill Moody of Pierre and 33rd-ranked Cathy Roesler of Miles City, Mont.

Running on July 3 are 19th-ranked Carey Rivinius of Carson, N.D., 22nd ranked Hallie Hanssen of Hermosa, 26th-ranked Sara Christensen of Beresford and 34th-ranked Rachel Dahl of Volin.

The number-one ranked barrel racer in Badland Circuit, Kaylee Gallino of Wasta will make her run during the July 4 performance. Gallino is the 2013 Stampede champion. Also competing on the Fourth are third-ranked Chisty Willert of Kadoka and 15th-ranked Bobbi Gran of Sheyenne, N.D.

Fifteen ranked barrel racers will compete during slack. Among the racers will be 2017 and 2012 champion Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs and 2016 champion Kristi Steffes of Vale.

Team Roping

The July 2 team roping will feature the 21st-ranked heeler, Jesse Dale of Timber Lake and his teammate Nate Horner of Dawson, N.D., the 20th-ranked header.

The rest of the ranked teams will be the header followed by the heeler and then their rankings, respectively.

Also competing the first performance are Tanner Wznick of Cavalier, N.D., and Ethan Ronde of New Town, N.D., 12th and 11th; Chance Rosencrans of Jamestown, N.D., and Jesse Frederickson of Upham, N.D., 8th and 7th; Layne Carson of Grassy Butte, N.D., and Chase Peterson of Des Lacs, N.D., both 15th; Rex Treeby of Hecla and Elliot Gourneau of Kennebec, 27th and 19th; and Jon Peterson of Belle Fourche and Cash Hetzel of Lemmon, 30th and 14th.

The July 3 performance will have: Reece Weber of Valentine, Neb., and Ty Talsma of Avon, 10th and 9th; Cooper and Tucker White of Hershey, Neb., 13th and 12th; and Clint Gorrell of Winnett, Mont., and Clint Cobb of Red Owl, 23rd and 25th.

The Independence Day performance will have: Eli Lord of Sturgis and Jade Nelson of Midland, 4th and 30th; Turner Harris of Killdeer, N.D., and Ross Carson of Grassy Butte, N.D., both 5th; Tate Kirschenschlager of Yuma, Colo., and eighth-ranked heeler Levi Lord of Sturgis; Shaw Loiseau of Flandreau and Tel Schaack of Edgemont, 9th and 20th; Tye Hale of Faith and Tee Hale of White Owl, 14th and 13th; Jade Schmidt of Box Elder and Cameron Irwin of Buffalo, Wyo., both 18th; Jr. Dees of Aurora, the 24th-ranked header, and Cody Cowden of Atwater, Calif.; and Clint Gorrell of Beach, N.D., and Drew Gartner of Killdeer, N.D., both 28th.

The slack will have lots of ranked teams, but the Tribune does not have a list of teams. One team that will be performing during the July 3 morning are number-one ranked Cody Calloway of Gillette, Wyo., and Clay Johnson of Rozet, Wyo.