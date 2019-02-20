Brian Lindeman loved hunting, fishing and fast sports cars

Funeral services for Brian Lindeman, 42, of Mobridge, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Family Worship Center.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation will start at 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church.

Brian passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorial gifts to Zaidyn Lindeman’s college fund.

Brian Lee Lindeman was born on Jan. 25, 1977, to Lyle and Nancy (Eichelberg) Lindeman at the Mobridge Hospital. He grew up on a farm northwest of Glenham. As a young boy he loved riding in the tractors and combines with his dad, Lyle, and grandpa, Albert. As a little boy, Brian wanted to have a baby sister or brother. He asked mom and dad if they could get one at “Githbuns” aka Gibson’s. His prayers were answered when his sister, Jennifer, was born in 1981, followed by a little brother, Scott, in 1983.

He was baptized and confirmed at United Congregational Church in Mobridge.

He attended Glenham school through sixth grade until transferring to Mobridge where he graduated from MHS in May of 1995.

As a teen, Brian fell in love with hunting deer and pheasant, as well as fast sports cars. At his high school graduation, the principal commented that he could hear Brian’s car motor and loud music blaring before his yellow 1981 Z28 was even in sight.

In 1999, Brian graduated with a business degree from Black Hills State University. He first went to work for Walmart as a manager in Scottsbluff, Neb. From there he moved on to become an assistant manager at US Bank in Sioux Falls until he was promoted to a US Bank manager at the downtown location. He later went on to spend a year working at a strip coal mine. He returned to business banking in Spearfish at Great Western Bank. It was there he met the love of his life, Ashley Weber. They welcomed their son, Zaidyn, on Feb. 13, 2010. Brian just loved and adored him and was incredibly proud to become a dad.

Brian, Ashley and Zaidyn moved back to Mobridge in the summer of 2011. He joined his dad, Lyle, at Lucky’s Gas Station. His love of farming drew him back and he returned to pursuing that. Zaidyn would join him on the tractor, just like Brian did as a child. As a family, they enjoyed spending time outdoors camping. Brian and Ashley loved to ride his Harley, often attending the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. It was there he proposed to Ashley, onstage with a sign that read, “Ashley Will You Marry Me?” They were married at an outdoor park in Sioux Falls on Sept. 8, 2012. They continued to farm in the Mobridge and Glenham area.

Brian is survived by his wife, Ashley (Weber) and son, Zaidyn, and parents, Lyle and Nancy Lindeman, all of Mobridge; sister, Jennifer, and brother, Scott, of Austin, Texas; grandparents, Albert and Betty (Gunderson) Lindeman of New Salem, N.D.; aunt and uncle, Wayne and Deb (Lindeman) Helvik; uncles, Bill and Dan Eichelberg; two nieces; loving in-laws; and a host of cousins and longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted and Jane (Hardcastle) Eichelberg; great-grandparents, Al and Verna (Johnson) Gunderson; and first cousin, Kristen Armstrong (Eichelberg).