Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan ends Tiger season

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan took an early lead and then put the Tigers away in the fourth quarter for a 47-6 win in the Class 11B quarterfinals in Bridgewater on Thursday.

“The better team won,” said coach Paul Goehring, “but we weren’t that far away. We were down 26-6 and driving in the fourth quarter.”

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan took an early 7-0 lead when they drove 64 yards in six plays on the game’s opening drive. Jamin Arend, who ran for 36 yards on the first play, scored the first of his five touchdowns on an eight-yard run.

Late in the first quarter, Arend picked off a Mobridge-Pollock pass to set up a 41-yard drive that Arend ended with a 27-yard touchdown run.

Early in the second quarter, Arend intercepted another pass and polished it off with a two-yard touchdown to lift the Seahawk lead to 20-6.

The Tigers struck next. On their next drive, the Tigers were facing third and six from their own 34 when Caden Halsey found Noah Feyereisen open on the left flat. Feyereisen used good blocking to break into the open where he dodged defenders and scored 66 yards later.

The Tigers drove to the Seahawk 22 late in the second quarter only to cough up the football. The Seahawks recovered the ball at the 24 and promptly drove the length of the field to open a 26-6 halftime lead. After quarterback Brady Hawkins completed three passes for 68 yards, Arend capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

“Once we settled in, we made some stops and forced a turnover,” said Goehring. “The thing that really killed us was our turnovers.”

With four interceptions and a lost fumble, the Tigers committed a season-high five turnovers. It was just the second time this year the Tigers lost the turnover battle (they had one turnover and Sioux Falls Christian did not have one in week two).

The third quarter was scoreless, but the Seahawks thwarted any comeback attempt and then in the fourth quarter, but the game away with three touchdowns.

“The kids were disappointed,” said Goehring. “But on the flip-side I told them don’t hang your heads. It was a great season. The kids accomplished a lot of goals. They beat Aberdeen Roncalli and Groton Area and won a playoff game.”

Goehring added that he is proud of the team’s demeanor during the game and during the entire season.

“The refs and the other coaches made comments that we have good kids and we have a good program,” said Goehring.

Seniors Braxton Albers, Noah Feyereisen, Tucson Freeman, Parker Mentz, Isaac Olson, Jimmy Richards, Britten Vogel and Joost De Bruijn played their last game for the Tigers. Fellow season Jayce Chasing Hawk’s high school career came to a halt sooner when he suffered a broken collar bone in the win over McLaughlin.

Goehring said the hardest part of season-ending losses is seeing the heartbreak in the eyes of the young men who will never don the helmet and shoulder pads again.

On the other side, the Tigers had 30 underclassmen on the team this year and a strong class moving up from eighth grade.

“The kids are lifting already,” said Goehring, “That’s a good sign.”

Mobridge-Pollock (6-4) 0 6 0 0- 6

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (9-1) 14 12 0 21- 47

First Quarter

BEE- Jamin Arend 8 run (Brady Hawkins kick) 9:57

BEE- J. Arend 27 run (Hawkins kick) 3:06

Second Quarter

BEE- J. Arend 2 run (kick failed) 11:51

MP- Noah Feyereisen 66 pass from Caden Halsey (kick failed) 10:06

BEE- J. Arend 1 run (kick failed) 3:12

Fourth Quarter

BEE- Grant Andrews 2 run (conversion failed) 10:54

BEE- J. Arend 10 run (Hawkins kick) 6:11

BEE- Bodie Burnham 4 run (Burnham run) 1:00

Mobridge-Pollock: Rushing 29-37 (Halsey 11-28, Isaac Olson 12-25, Tucson Freeman 1-1, Cayden Eisemann 5-(-17); Passing 7-21-4-164 (Halsey 6-14-4-147, Eisemann 1-7-0-17); Receiving (Feyereisen 1-66, Braxton Albers 3-39, Olson 1-26, Reese Cerney 1-16, Zane Reinert 1-10; 11 first downs; 5 turnovers; 8-69. Defense: Olson 9 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, Noah Feyereisen, 7 tackles, fumble recovery, Bryston Goehring 6 tackles, Reese Cerney 5 tackles.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan: Rushing 53-318 (J. Arend 22-190, Andrews 12-83, Hawkins 6-(-19); Passing (Hawkins 5-11-0-80); Receiving (Sawyer Schultz 3-36, Chase Arend 1-36, Andrews 1-8); 19 first downs; 1 turnover; 12-100 penalties. Defense: 5 sacks, Arend 3 interceptions, Schultz interception.