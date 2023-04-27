Brooke Schlomer leads Lady Tigers, earns medal at BDC

Taking 10th place, Brooke Schlomer nabbed a conference medal at the Big Dakota Conference golf meet in Winner on Thursday.

“It was not a good day for golf, cold and really windy,” said coach Jody Kludt, “but I was proud of how the girls played the elements.”

Schlomer shot 107 for her medal-earning round.

Arieanna Mound and Claire Heil came in 15th and 16th respectively.

“Claire and Arieanna were a little disappointed in their final results. With the exception of a few holes, they also played very well,” said Kludt. “I have no doubt that they will continue to find their groove and their scores will reflect that.”

Playing in their first-ever tourneys, Skighe McCann tied for ninth and Gretchen Olson took 14th in the JV division.

“Gretchen and Skighe played their first full rounds of golf and played well,” said Kludt.

Shooting an 82, Jayce Pugh of Miller won medalist honors and led the Rustlers to the team title.

Home meet

The Lady Tigers will be hosting a golf meet at Oahe Hills Golf Course on Thursday. The impromptu meet is part of trying to find more competitive golf for the team to play.

“Courses across the state are slowly opening up and hopefully we will get some more meets scheduled,” said Kludt.

Big Dakota Conference Meet

Team Scores: Miller 390, Winner, 416, Chamberlain 454

Individual Results: 1. Jayce Pugh, Miller, 43-39-82; 2. Kaihlyn Anderberg, Miller, 46-48-94; 3. Rylee Root, Winner, 49-48-97; 4. Sydney Asmus, Miller, 49-48-97; 5. Alexis Cronk, Chamberlain, 50-50-100; 6. Trey Speer, Chamberlain, 46-58-104; 7. Leila Balsiger, 52-52-104; 8. Gracie Root, Winner, 51-54-105; 9. Natalie Kelsey, Chamberlain, 56-50-106; 10. Brooke Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 51-56-107;

11. Ava Craven, Winner, 59-51-110; 12. Tessa Mann, Winner, 55-55-110; 13. Abby Wyly, Stanley County, 55-61-116; 14. MacKenzie Kopecky, Miller, 61-56-117; 15. Arieanna Mound, Mobridge-Pollock, 63-66-129; 16. Claire Heil, Mobridge-Pollock, 73-59-132; 17. Kasyah Studenberg, Stanley County, 70-67-137; 18. Jocie Haak, Chamberlain, 72-72-144; 19. Natalie Nelson, Chamberlain, 77-73-150.

Junior Varsity

Individual Results: 1. Payton Sargent, Winner, 55; 2. Adi Longbrake, Stanley County, 58; 3. Journey Palmer, Miller, 59; 4. Reece Halligan, Winner, 60; 5. Emily Sachtjen, Winner, 62; 6. (tie) Cadence Hand, Stanley County, 67, Jayde McQuirk, Chamberlain, 67; 8. Ava Schmidt, Todd County, 69; 9. (tie) Skighe McCann, Mobridge-Pollock, 71, Latecia Fernades, Todd County, 71; 11. Carley Weeman, Chamberlain, 73; 12. (tie) Sophia Simonson, Chamberlain, 74, Leah Brave, Todd County, 74; 14. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 75; 15. (tie) Meadow Reinders, Todd County, 79, Camryn Brave, Todd County, 79.