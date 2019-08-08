Brownie Holzwarth did his all for the Bridge City

Funeral services for Emanuel “Brownie” Holzwarth, 90, formerly of Mobridge, were held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Burial was at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan, N.D., under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Brownie passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, N.D.

Emanuel “Brownie” Holzwarth Jr., was born on Oct. 11, 1928, on the family farm near Mound City, to Emanuel and Katherine (Stadel) Holzwarth. He was raised on the family farm and attended country school.

On March 14, 1951, he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War before being honorably discharged on March 4, 1953.

Brownie married Alice Aman in 1953 and they moved to Mobridge that year. In 1980, he married Virginia Gunther.

Brownie was employed by Nash Finch as a delivery driver, the Moose Club as manager, Interstate Beverage as sales and delivery person, KOLY in advertising, bowling alley as manager, and had various construction jobs. He also owned the Palace Lounge for several years before becoming manager of the American Legion in the late 1970s until his retirement in 2010. After his retirement, he lived with his daughter Rhonda in Mandan for four years before moving to a nursing home due to health reasons.

Brownie had a love for horses and his pride and joy was “Champ.” He enjoyed going to rodeos, horse shows, car shows, golfing, playing gin, shaking dice, playing baseball, hunting and trapshooting. Brownie organized and participated in the Mobridge parade and had his 50 flags as part of it. He was also involved with and promoted the Sitting Bull Stampede and built the chutes at the rodeo grounds; and maintained the grounds for many years. In addition, he contributed to the formation of Beef ‘n Fun Days in Mobridge.

During his 30-plus years he managed the American Legion, many great memories were made, especially with dart leagues, pool leagues, smokers and parties. Brownie would help you out any way he could. His handshake was his word. He made many lifelong friends in Mobridge and everywhere he went.

Brownie was a member and past president of the Mobridge Rodeo Association, South Dakota Liquor Association, Wheels Unlimited and Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a life member of the Moose Club and the Legion Club. Brownie was Retailer of the Year in 2000, Mobridge Tribune Cook of the Week in December of 2006, Legionnaire of the Year in 1999. He was also on the volunteer fire department for 35 years, was the dog catcher in town, and drove the van for veterans to Ft. Meade.

Brownie is survived by his daughters, Tami (Allen) Steiner of Dickinson, N.D., and Rhonda (Mike Merkel ) Maas of Mandan; grandsons, Jeff (Noel) Holzwarth, Aric Steiner and Devin Steiner; great-grandchildren, Ashlynd, Jovi and Landon; sister, Meta Rau; stepchildren, Jean (Tom) Martin of Colorado, Carol (Jim) Bass of Wyoming, Deb (Lou) Hawkins of New Jersey, Brenda (Wayne) Heidecker of North Dakota, Duane Gunther of Mobridge, and Rhonda (Gale) Larson of Mobridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Henry, George, John, Gust, Jacob, Bill, Walter and Eddie; and sisters, Emma, Hulda, Anna, Katie, Irene and Bertha.