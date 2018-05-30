Brownie mistake did not deter future husband

Katelyn Wudel learned the difference between broil and bake the hard way. It cost her a pan of brownies, the pan, but not her future husband.

Katelyn (Starks) had come home from college and thought she would make brownies for her boyfriend at the time.

“I whipped them together and stuck them in the oven, only to almost burn down his apartment building,” she laughed. “I had looked at the wrong side of the knob, and was actually broiling them. I threw the whole works away including the pan.”

The near disaster did not scare away her boyfriend, Joshua Wudel, who became her husband. They now have two girls, Jerzie, 4 1/2 years old and Oakley, 2 1/2. There is also a baby on the way.

Katelyn is originally from Selby and graduated from Selby High school in 2006. She then went to North Dakota State School of Science graduating in 2010.

“That following week I took my first job here in Mobridge,” she said.

She has been with McClellan-Swanson Dental Office in Mobridge since that day.

Joshua is originally from Parkston, graduating from Parkston High School in 2002. He then attended Lake Area Technology Institute and majored in Ag business. He is the store manager at John Deere in Selby. He has been employed with C&B Operations (John Deere) for 12 years.

The couple met in 2008 and were married in 2012.

The family has a Shih Tzu named Scooby.

With her job and her family, Katelyn said she doesn’t feel like she has a lot of spare. time.

“I’m usually tending to kids, cooking, cleaning, or doing laundry, but when given some spare time, I like to go on walks or spend a day shopping,” she said.

She said her mom was the main person who taught her to cook.

“However, my grandma Fiedler, who died of breast cancer five years ago, was another major cooking teacher in my life,” Katelyn said. “She would always call and ask what I was cooking, and just how I was making it. If I didn’t do it the same way she did, she would tell me tips or tricks or the way she did it.”

She said her mom is more of a guesser when it comes to cooking.

“She approximates everything. Some of my mom’s favorite phrases are ‘a dash of this’ or ‘about 350 for a couple hours’ or ‘I just sprinkle a little in there…,” she said. “My Grandma would have had the recipe figured out to just the perfect measurement and everything she made was from scratch.”

When asked if her family has a favorite that she cooks, she went right to the sources.

“I had to ask my husband this question and he replied, ‘sauerkraut casserole,’” Katelyn said. “He and my kids both love this dish. When people hear this and wrinkle up their nose, he always replies, don’t knock it ‘til you try it’.”

She said her kids would choose either her Spam casserole, or maybe olive hotdish.

“If you can’t tell, working full-time calls for a lot of casseroles and quick dishes,” she laughed.

Being busy with a full-time job and a growing family leaves little time to be involved in activities outside of her family, but Katelyn and her mom are raising their first garden this summer.

“Keep us in your prayers,” she laughed.

Katelyn Wudel’s Recipes

Hamburger Kraut Hot Dish

1 lb. hamburger

1 small onion

1 16-oz. jar sauerkraut with juice

1 5-oz. package noodles, uncooked

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of celery soup

3/4 can water

Mozzarella cheese

Brown hamburger with diced onion and spread in a 9×13-inch pan. Put sauerkraut over meat, sprinkle with uncooked noodles.

Heat soup with water and pour over noodles and meat.

Cover with foil and bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and bake another 30 minutes.

Orange Jell-O Salad

1 small box orange Jell-O

2 small boxes tapioca pudding

1 large can mandarin oranges

8 ounces Cool Whip

3 cups water

Combine orange Jell-O, pudding and water. Bring to boil and boil for two minutes.

Cool completely. Mix in Cool Whip and add mandarin oranges. Refrigerate before serving.

Banana Cookies

3/4 cup Crisco*

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 cups flour

2 bananas, mashed

1/2 tsp. banana flavoring

1/4 tsp. salt

1 egg

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. baking soda

*Use only Crisco. May also add chocolate chips.

Frosting

6 Tbsps. brown sugar

4 Tbsp. butter

1/2 Tbsp. vanilla

4 Tbsp. cream

Powdered sugar, (to desired thickness)

Cream together Crisco and brown sugar. Mix together salt, soda and flour. Add to the Crisco mixture the two mashed bananas, egg, vanilla and banana flavoring. Add the dry mixture to the cream mixture. Make the cookies large. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Frosting: Bring to boil brown sugar, butter, vanilla, cream and powdered sugar. Frost cookies when cooled.

Mama Starks Chicken (or beef) Enchiladas

2 cups cooked, chunked chicken (or beef)

2 cups chicken (or beef) broth

3 Tbsp. diced onion

1 package taco seasoning

1 can green chilies

1 cup sour cream

4 cups shredded Monterey and chedder cheese

1 package soft shells

Mix chicken broth, flour and cook until thick.

Add onions, taco seasoning, chili peppers, sour cream and chicken.

Add 4 cups cheese and layer mixture onto tortilla shells and place in greased pan.

Pour left-over sauce on top with left-over cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 375 for 30 to 45 minutes.

Olive Hot Dish

1 cup chopped celery

1/2 diced onion

1 lb. hamburger

6 ounces (1/2 package) cooked noodles

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can tomato soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

1/2 jar green olives

Cheese for the top

Brown hamburger, celery and onions. Add soups, noodles and olives (with juice).

Cover with cheese and bake at 350 degrees for one hour.