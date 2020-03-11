Bruns brothers lead Dakota Valley past Tigers at SoDak 16

The Tigers got off to a hot start, but the brother combination of Paul and Isaac Bruns proved too much as Dakota Valley defeated the Tigers 73-60 in the SoDak 16 regional championship played Tuesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

“Very proud of the team,” said coach TJ Knudson. “We played well at times and so did they.”

The Tigers came out on fire and racked up a 22-14 lead after the first eight minutes. Reese Cerney was the Tigers’ catalyst all night and a 26-point game started with 10 points in the first quarter. Paul Bruns, Dakota Valley’s all-state junior guard, answered with 12 of the Panthers’ 14 points in the first quarter.

Isaac Bruns warmed up for the Panthers in the second quarter. He scored 12 points in the quarter helping the Panthers outscore the Tigers 21-13 and knot the game at 35-35 at the intermission.

Cerney and Paul Bruns battled in the third quarter. Cerney scored 10 points, but Bruns countered with 12 as the Panthers moved ahead 57-51.

Isaac Bruns hit two key threes in the third quarter and hit two more early in the fourth quarter when the Panthers started with a 9-2 run that pushed the lead to double digits.

“Being tied at the half, we thought we would be able to build another lead,” said Knudson. “In the second half we ended up leaving Isaac Bruns open four times and he made us pay. We matched up with them most of the game, but at times Paul Bruns took over. He is a tough player to handle.”

Cerney’s 26 points came on the night the senior, along Caden Halsey and Kregen Norder, played his last game. He carried the Tigers throughout the first three quarters.

“Reese played one of the best games I’ve ever seen him play,” said Knudson. “He was fast and aggressive but still maintained control.”

Norder scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Halsey hit an early three, but was held to one field goal.

“The seniors had an excellent season,” said Knudson. “All three have bright futures and will leave their teammates with lots of good memories.”

The Tigers end the season at 15-8. Their last win was the Region 6A 58-50 win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, marking the first time the Tigers have ever beaten the Braves three times in one season.

“We had a fun year,” said Knudson. “We improved in many ways that a win/loss record cannot show. We look forward to next year.”

The Bruns brothers combined to score 64 of the Panthers’ 73 points.

Paul Bruns scored a game-high 38 points and although the final stats are not in yet, had an estimated 15 to 20 rebounds. Isaac Bruns backed him up with a 26-point game.

Dakota Valley advances to the Boys State A Basketball Tournament next week as the five seed and will play four seed Crow Creek in the first round.

Mobridge-Pollock (15-8) 22 35 51 60

Dakota Valley (18-5) 14 35 57 73

Mobridge-Pollock: Bryston Goehring 2 0-0 4, Braden Goehring 2 2-2 7, Reese Cerney 11 1-1 26, Caden Halsey 1 0-0 3, Kregen Norder 5 2-2 12, Zane Reinert 1 0-0 2, Cayden Eisemann 1 0-0 3, Chaseten Myers 1 0-0 3, Totals 24 5-5 60.

Dakota Valley: Drew Addison 0 2-2 2, Isaac Bruns 9 3-3 26, Kamden Wingert 0 2-3 2, Paul Bruns 12 12-16 38, Chayse Montagne 1 1-1 3, Alex Zephier 1 0-0 2, Totals 23 20-25 73.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 7 (Cerney 3, Braden Goehring, Halsey, Eisemann, Myers); Dakota Valley 7 (I. Bruns 5, P. Bruns 2). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 23 (Norder 6, Cerney 5). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 22 (Reinert out); Dakota Valley 7. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 10; Dakota Valley 8.