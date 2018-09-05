Burger King honored with state award

A Mobridge business will be among those honored as Gov. Dennis Daugaard recognizes individuals and employers for their contributions to the rehabilitation and employment of South Dakotans with disabilities.

Burger King of Mobridge will be honored as the Outstanding Private Employer (Small Employer).

The 2018 Governor’s Awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 25, in the Capitol Rotunda at 500 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre starting at 10 a.m. CDT.

“I got a phone call from the state of South Dakota that we had been nominated,” said Robert “Bob” Coulter store manager. “Then they told me we had received the award.”

Coulter said that he works with the state vocational rehab programs with employee positions. He said it is important to the business to be an equal opportunity employer.

Coulter and his wife, along the owners of the franchise will attend the event. The Mobridge Burger King is part of Minnesota-based Viking Restaurants, a 28-store franchise. There are 23 employees at the Mobirdge restaurant.

A reception will follow at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center located in Ft. Pierre.

Other recipients are:

• Catherine Greseth of Rapid City – Outstanding Citizen with a Disability

• Emma Lemus Arriaga of Watertown – Outstanding Citizen with a Disability

• Ryan Bartz of Sioux Falls – Outstanding Employee with a Disability

• Global Polymer of Madison – Outstanding Private Employer (Large Employer)

• Outdoor Campus West/South Dakota Game Fish and Parks of Rapid City – Outstanding Employer

• Dave Halverson of Sturgis – Outstanding Transition Services

Anyone who plans to attend or is in need of more information, contact the South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) at 605-773-5990.

The Governor’s Awards ceremony is co-sponsored by the South Dakota Board of Vocational Rehabilitation, Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Statewide Independent Living Council and DHS.