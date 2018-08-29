Burkhalter, Steger win cross country titles

Jonathan Burkhalter of Bison and Aleah Steger of Ipswich won titles at the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational cross country meet at Oahe Hills Golf Course on Saturday.

Burkhalter won the boys’ division with a time of 17 minutes, 34.48 seconds to beat Rhaecine Sam of Wakpala, who came in at 17:49.11.

Steger ran 20:46.35 to win the girls division. Teammate Tessa Kilber was nearly a minute back in second place.

Steger and Kilber led Ipswich to the girls division title with 12 points, beating Aberdeen Roncalli by two. Warner used fourth- and fifth-place finishes to win the boys division with 17 points. Timber Lake was second with 23.

Blaise Thompson led the Mobridge-Pollock contingent. He took 19th with a time of 21:07.4. Remmington Ford was two back in 21st at 21:27.17. Kamron Pearman took 26th and Chad Good Shield 31st.

Gretchen Olson was the only Lady Tiger to run varsity. She took 20th with a time of 24.47.21.

The Lady Tigers had a bundle of success in the junior varsity and middle school races. Heidi Olson took first and Mariah Goehring second in the girls junior varsity race, while Rylie Thompson won the girls middle school race. Caelan McCollam led the middle school boys with a sixth-place finish, while Hunter Spotter Bear led the middle school boys, coming in fifth.

“I’m pleased with the runners,” said coach JJ Beadle. “They all did great.”

The team heads to Aberdeen on Friday to compete in the Roe Granger Invitational. The meet starts at 5 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock Invitational

Boys Division

Team Scores: Warner 17, Timber Lake 23, McLaughlin 26, McIntosh 36, Dupree 37, Aberdeen Christian 44, Mobridge-Pollock 47.

Individual Results: 1. Jonathan Burkhalter, Bison, 17:34.48; 2. Rhaecine Sam, Wakpala, 17:49.11; 3. Dylan Mollman, McIntosh, 18:03.93; 4. Michael Wirth, Warner, 18:19.93; 5. Cody Larson, Warner, 18:34.41; 6. Alex One Horn, McLaughlin, 18:56.87; 7. Michael Taken Alive, McLaughlin, 19:06.12; 8. Beau DuBray, Timber Lake, 19:09.64; 9. Maxwell Geditz, Ipswich, 19:23.74; 10. Daniel Street, Aberdeen Christian, 19:28.2;

11. Alec Maier, Eureka/Bowdle, 19:29.7; 12. Trevor Brangham, Timber Lake, 19:59.47; 13. Andrew Sorenson, Faulkton Area, 20:07.42; 14. Ian Beyer, Timber Lake, 20:07.79; 15. Isaac Brown, Dupree, 20:08.19; 16. Ben Kulesa, Ipswich, 20:19.09; 17. Ethan Farlee, Timber Lake, 20:22.03; 18. Benjamin Wirth, Warner, 20:56.94; 19. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:07.4; 20. Cliff Birkeland, Dupree, 21:31.44;

21. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:27.17; 22. Alex Archambault, McIntosh, 22:01.04; 23. Cale Baus, Faith, 22:11.4; 24. Jacob Anderson, Dupree, 22:12.1; 25. Brayden Schlachter, Potter County, 22:18.84; 26. Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 22:19.77; 27. Hunter Vandermeulen, McLaughlin, 22:44.39; 28. Walker Larson, Aberdeen Christian, 22:50.28; 29. Kole Reede, Lemmon, 23:06.63; 30. Dylan Reede, Lemmon, 23:42.81;

31. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 24:41.13; 32. Wesley Jones, Aberdeen Christian, 24:45.92; 33. Jesse Williams, Aberdeen Christian, 25:01.27; 34. Michael Garofalo, Aberdeen Roncalli, 25:30.88; 35. Ben Batie, Eureka/Bowdle, 26:51.71; 36. M.J. Antelope, McIntosh, 27:22.45.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Ipswich 12, Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Timber Lake 33, Aberdeen Christian 40, Potter County 41, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 42.

Individual Results: 1. Aleah Steger, Ipswich, 20:46.35; 2. Tessa Kilber, Ipswich, 21:42.72; 3. Lauren Dosch, Aberdeen Roncalli, 22:04.98; 4. Halle Kuck, Aberdeen Roncalli, 22:09.8; 5. Daci Lends His Horse, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 22:24.61; 6. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 22:46.08; 7. Tayte Kohn, Lemmon, 22:54.99; 8. Shay Kraft, Timber Lake, 23:03.61; 9. Macy Martin, Dupree, 23:03.96; 10. Anna Schmidt, Aberdeen Roncalli, 23:11.98;

11. Bobbi Smith, Timber Lake, 23:18.03; 12. Emily DeRaad, Ipswich, 23:25.16; 13. Kira Goldade, Aberdeen Christian, 23:32.82; 14. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 23:52.34; 15. Hailee Moeller, Aberdeen Christian, 24:01.1; 16. Kiley Schuchard, Bison, 24:08.88; 17. Tori Crook, Potter County, 24:26.87; 18. Kari Kanable, Ipswich, 24:28.47; 19. Sydney Rosebrock, Aberdeen Roncalli, 24:30.2; 20. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 24:47.21;

21. Raelynn Vines, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 24:58.69; 22. Kimberly Hageman, Potter County, 25:01.3; 23. Rachel Beaner, Aberdeen Christian, 25:07.47; 24. Carlie Lawrence, Timber Lake, 25:23.79; 25. Tiana Iron Hawk, Dupree, 25:56.62; 26. Rebekah Burkhalter, Bison, 26:17.57; 27. Anan Stuwe, Potter County, 28:56.55; 28. Arianna Anderson, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 29:05.78; 29. Carissa Schwingler, Eureka/Bowdle, 31:01.56; 30. Leila Miner, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 31:03.1; 31. Reece Ganje, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 31:44.48.

JV Tigers Results: 6. Caelan McCollam, 13:46.97; 13. Brycen Vetch, 14:49.95; 15. Will Keller, 14:57.03.

JV Lady Tigers Results: 1. Heidi Olson, 14:38.44; 2. Mariah Goehring, 14:55.95; 19. Adrianna Winterberg, 18:19.55.

MS Tigers Results: 5. Hunter Spotted Bear, 7:30.39; 7. Kody Keller, 7:33.52; 12. Logan Vetch, 7:49.59; 13. Corbin Stoick, 7:50.99; 20. Elliot Bearsheart, 8:32.58; 25. Tristen Anderberg, 9:09.58; 25. Sebastian Oster, 10:09.21.

MS Lady Tigers Results: 1. Ryli Thompson, 7:35.56; 6. Sophie Overland, 8:07.17; 20. Skighe McCann, 9:02.42; 21. Elsy Larsen, 9:06.6; 23. Anna Beadle, 9:10.32; 24. Grace Overland, 9:10.84; 25. Amber Vetch, 9:12.66; 29. Tehya Andrews, 9:38.24; 32. Megan Malmedal, 9:52.47; 33. Michelle Merkel, 9:57.62.