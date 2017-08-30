Burkhalter wins fifth Mobridge-Pollock title

Daniel Burkhalter won his fifth straight Mobridge-Pollock Invitational cross country meet title on Saturday at Oahe Hills Golf Course.

The Bison senior capped five years winning in the Bridge City with his best time ever here, crossing the finish line at 15 minutes, 30.87 seconds. That is the fastest time ever run at the Mobridge meet. The boys have been running 5,000 meters since 2005 (4,500 meters before that). Burkhalter is the only runner to break 16 minutes. He did that twice, finishing at 15:55.65 in 2015. He beat runner-up Cody Larson of Warner by more than one minute, 40 seconds.

Aleah Steger of Ipswich led the entire way for a one-minute, five-second win over teammate Tessa Kilber in the girls’ division. Steger ran 20:12.24 to 21:17.04 for Kilber.

Abby Keller led Mobridge-Pollock, medaling in 18th place with a 25:46.44. Emma Fulkerson took 23rd at 28:48.04.

“I was really proud of our runners,” said coach J.J. Beadle. “It got to be quite hot and humid, so a few of our runners struggled. Abby Keller was in the top five for the first two and a half miles, but started to feel dizzy, and unfortunately, lost her top 10 finish.

Blaise Thompson led Tigers, earning a 20th-place medal in the boys’ division. Thompson ran 20:03.53. Isaac Olson took 31st and Chad Good Shield 38th.

“Blaise Thompson had an impressive finish,” said Beadle. “Blaise has come a long way since last year. He has the drive and talent to be a great runner one day.

Area runners placing in the boys’ division were: Dylan Mollman of McIntosh in third; Beau DuBray of Timber Lake in sixth; Rhaecine Sam of Wakpala in ninth; Alec Maier of Eureka/Bowdle in 10th; Jacob Anderson and Isaac Brown of Dupree in 12th and 13th, respectively; Kyle Hughes of Herreid/Selby Area in 14th; Donovan Two Lance of McLaughlin in 17th; and Clifton Birkeland of Dupree in 18th.

On the girls’ side: Devon Archambault of McLaughlin took fifth; Macy Martin of Dupree seventh, Shantell Brewer of Dupree 11th; Daci Lends His Horse, Ranger Gunville and Jade LeBeau of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 13th through 15th, respectively; and Summer Walliser of McIntosh took 17th.

The next outing for the cross country team is the Roe Granger Meet in Aberdeen on Friday.

Mobridge-Pollock Invitational

Boys Division

Team Scores: Warner 9, Ipswich 18, Dupree 27, Timber Lake 39, McLaughlin 50, Aberdeen Christian 53, Potter County 57, Mobridge-Pollock 59.

Individual Results: 1. Daniel Burkhalter, Bison, 15:30.87; 2. Cody Larson, Warner, 17:12.02; 3. Dylan Mollman, McIntosh, 17:25; 84; 34. Jonathon Burkhalter, Bison, 17:35.21; 5. Michael Wirth, Warner, 17:38.4; 6. Beau DuBray, Timber Lake, 17:50.87; 7. Colton Weeldreyer, Ipswich, 17:58.73; 8. Wyatt Haux, Ipswich, 18:06.44; 9. Rhaecine Sam, Wakpala, 18:32.19; 10. Alec Maier, Eureka/Bowdle, 18:40.31;

11. Benjamin Wirth, Warner, 18:40.45; 12. Jacob Anderson, Dupree, 18:45.19; 13. Isaac Brown, Dupree, 19:12.71; 14. Kyle Hughes, Herreid/Selby Area, 19:13.81; 15. Maxwell Geditz, Ipswich, 19:21.66; 16. Judah Aderhold, Aberdeen Christian, 19:27.4; 17. Donovan Two Lance, McLaughlin, 19:36.11; 18. Clifton Birkeland, Dupree, 20:01.83; 19. Dillon Reede, Lemmon, 20:02.26; 20. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 20:03.53;

21. Max Mollman, McIntosh, 20:20.93; 22. Luis Torres, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 20:30.2; 23. Lex Farrell, McLaughlin, 20:32.25; 24. Brayden Schlachter, Potter County, 20:39.6; 25. Sye Skjefte, Warner, 20:52.09; 26. Ethan Farlee, Timber Lake, 20:58.4; 27. Stetson Cavanaugh, Potter County, 21:06.18; 28. Cody Marshall, Timber Lake, 21:12.94; 29. John Kolar, Eureka/Bowdle, 21:17.71; 30. Cale Baus, Faith, 21:24.04;

31. Isaac Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:36.55; 32. Colt Elk, Standing Rock, 21:36.75; 33. Wesley Jones, Aberdeen Christian, 21:51.94; 34. Walker Larson, Aberdeen Christian, 21:54.94; 35. Jesse Williams, Aberdeen Christian, 21:55.49; 36. Jonathan Wheeler, Potter County, 22:14.64; 37. Michael Taken Alive, 23:02.66; 38. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 24:01.26; 39. John Hamre, Herreid/Selby Area, 24:42.2; 40. Josh Young Bird, McLaughlin, 30:31.63.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Ipswich 7, Potter County 17, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 21.

Individual Results: 1. Aleah Steger, Ipswich, 20:12.24; 2. Tessa Kilber, Ipswich, 21:17.04; 3. Kiley Schuchard, Bison, 21:40.15; 4. Tayte Kohn, Lemmon, 22:22.28; 5. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 22:35.83; 6. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 22:47.36; 7. Macy Martin, Dupree, 22:54.08; 8. Kari Kanable, Ipswich, 23:01.49; 9. Kimberly Hageman, Potter County, 23:12.43; 10. Hailey Moeller, Aberdeen Christian, 23:23.84;

11. Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 23:44.51; 12. Rebekah Burkhalter, Bison, 23:59.59; 13. Daci Lends His Horse, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 24:16.49; 14. Ranger Gunville, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 24:30.14; 15. Jade LeBeau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 24:33.34; 16. Sierra Stuwe, Potter County, 24:39.19; 17. Summer Walliser, McIntosh, 25:09.1; 18. Abby Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 25:46.44; 19. Kaylee Backman, Warner, 25:52.54; 20. Amara Martinson, Standing Rock, 26:30.45;

21. Madison DuBray, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 28.06.33; 22. Anna Stuwe, Potter County, 28:40.67; 23. Emma Fulkerson, Mobridge-Pollock, 28:48.04; 24. Raelynn Vines, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 29:39.41; 25. Carolyn Red Bird, McLaughlin, 29:52.04; 26. Winona Gayton, Standing Rock, 34:00.53; 27. Savanna Wolf, Eureka/Bowdle, 36.41.17.