Burt Anderson owned Swartz Rexall Drug

Memorial services for Burt Anderson, 94, of Chamberlain and formerly of Mobridge, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge.

Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Burt passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Sanford Health Chamberlain Care Center.

Burt was born on Dec. 25, 1924, in Vermillion, to Henry and Mildred (Elmore) Anderson. He grew up on a farm by Burbank, southeast of Vermillion. After attending country school, he graduated from Vermillion High School in 1942. He was Vermillion High School’s first-ever homecoming king.

Burt attended USD for one semester before having to go back to the farm due to WWII. Eight years later, he graduated from SDSU, Class of 1950, at the top of his class. He was in the Rho Chi Pharmaceutical Honorary Society.

Burt was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force through ROTC.

He married Ione Teutsch in 1946.

After college, Burt worked in Chamberlain and Brookings before moving to Mobridge to work at Swartz Rexall Drug in 1955. He purchased Swartz Rexall in 1960 from Maylou Amundson. He sold the store in 1986 and then did part-time relief work in the area until 1995.

Burt was named South Dakota Pharmaceutical Association Honorary President in 1987.

Burt married Joyce M. Thompson in 1971.

He was past president of Mobridge PTA, director of Mobridge Chamber of Commerce, director and president of Mobridge Rotary Club, director and president of Mobridge Country Club, master of Mobridge Masonic Lodge, president of Mobridge Shrine Club, president of Mobridge Toastmaster Club and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1956.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce.

Burt is survived by children, Barbara (Jim) Fuhrer of Devils Lake, N.D., Roger (Kathi) Anderson of Chamberlain, and Jill (Charles) Britton of Hot Springs; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.