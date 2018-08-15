‘Buzz’ Andrews illustrated ‘53 MHS Tiger yearbook

Dick “Buzz” F. Andrews Jr., passed away peacefully on July 31, 2018, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Dick was born on July 4, 1935, in Dickinson, N.D. As an infant his family moved to Mobridge, Dick graduated from Mobridge High School in 1953. He was co-captain of the 1952 Tigers football team and was the 1952 Homecoming King.

After graduation he joined the Army where he worked in guidance systems, stationed at Redstone Arsenal, Ala.; Ft. Bliss, Texas; White Sands, N.M.; and Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md. After discharge from the Army, he worked for General Electric Space Systems division in Syracuse, N.Y., and Cape Canaveral, Fla. Later he transferred to GE’s Commercial Computer division. He was in the original group of GE employees who moved to Phoenix in 1958 and started GE’s business computer manufacturing division.

After leaving GE he lived in Los Gatos, Calif., before returning to Phoenix.

Throughout his life his passion always was sketching and painting. He was a very gifted artist. He drew the illustrations for the 1953 Yearbook.

He leaves behind his loved companion, Judie Dresen of Phoenix; son, Brian (Deborah) of Camp Verde, Ariz.; siblings, Phyllis (Zane) Coffin of Elmira Ore., David (Betty) of Sun City Ariz., Bob (Kyleen) of Watertown, Fred of Colorado Springs Colo., Roger of Watertown, Linda McQuillen of Aberdeen, and Jeff (Ann) of Aberdeen.