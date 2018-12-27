Caden Halsey drills game-winner as Tigers win overtime thriller 78-76

Caden Halsey hit a baseline three-pointer with two seconds left in overtime to lift the Tigers to a 78-76 win over Sisseton at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Friday.

“He felt it,” said coach TJ Knudson. “He was shooting good all week in practice.”

The fans in the MPHS gym were treated to a classic high school basketball game, one with ebbs and flows and momentum swings from the first quarter until the game-winning shot.

“The kids were excited for the win and the holiday break,” said Knudson. “It was nice to see all the fans in the stands.”

The Tigers and Redmen played to a 15-15 stalemate in the first quarter.

The Redmen started the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 22-15 lead. The Tigers answered a 12-0 run to take a 27-22 lead. The Redmen scored the last four points of the half and the Tiger lead was cut to one at 29-28.

The Tigers forced their way into another seven-point lead at 40-33 midway through the third quarter only to have Sisseton come back and tie the contest at 46-46 at the end of the quarter.

Sisseton started the fourth quarter with six straight points and still led by five points at 62-57 with 2:45 to play. That’s when the Tigers cranked up the defense.

“They sure did,” said Knudson. “They got in the right spots and made plays.”

The Tigers forced four Sisseton turnovers on the next five Redmen possessions and tied the game at 64-64 on a pair of Trace Cerney free throws. The Tigers forced another turnover, but a last-second layup fell harmlessly to floor and the teams were headed for overtime.

The Tigers took a 68-64 lead on four points by Noah Feyereisen. The four-point lead was still holding up until Sisseton’s Ramsey Heinecke hit two free throws with 42.1 seconds left to cut the Tiger lead to 75-73. The Tigers turned the ball over with 20 seconds left and Sisseton took advantage as Dylan Goodhart hit a three-pointer with 14.4 seconds left, setting up Halsey’s game-winning heroics.

“Our offense is getting better,” said Knudson, “but we still have a lot of work do to. Overtime was a great learning experience for our team.”

While Sisseton rode the hot shooting of Nate Nielson and his 30 points, the Tigers used a balanced attack that went after the Redmen from all over the court.

Feyereisen scored a team-leading 14 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Bryston and Braden Goehring scored 13 points each. Reese Cerney scored 12 points, while Braxton Albers and Trace Cerney scored nine points each. Halsey finished with six points. Trace Cerney added six rebounds and Reese Cerney had three steals.

“Everyone on the floor is pitching in,” said Knudson. “It’s a blessing to have such a deep bench.”

Knudson added that it was not just a big night for the Tigers, who came into the game with a 13-30 record all time against Sisseston, the JV and C teams both won their games.

“I told the kids I was proud to see the sweep,” said Knudson.

Ellendale

The Tigers and Lady Tigers add a new team to their respective lists of teams played all-time when they play at Ellendale, N.D., on Saturday. Junior varsity action starts at 1 p.m. The Tigers and Cardinals play the last game of the day, scheduled to start around 4:30 p.m.

Sisseton (2-1) 15 28 46 64 76

Mobridge-Pollock (2-4) 15 29 46 64 78

Sisseton: Nate Nielsen 10 7-8 30, Ty Peterson 3 1-1 8, Anthony Tchida 3 1-2 8, Sage Flute 1 2-2 4, Ramsey Heinecke 4 6-6 14, Andrew Kranhold 1 0-0 3, Dylan Goodhart 3 1-1 9, 24 18-20 76.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 5 2-5 12, Noah Feyereisen 4 6-7 14, Braxton Albers 4 0-0 9, Trace Cerney 2 5-8 9, Bryston Goehring 6 0-3 13, Braden Goehring 5 0-0 13, Cayden Eisemann 1 0-0 2, Caden Halsey 2 0-0 6, Totals 29 13-23 78.

3-point field goals: Sisseton 8 (Nielsen 3, Goodhart 2, Peterson, Tchida, Kranhold); Mobridge-Pollock 7 (Braden Goehring 3, Halsey 2, Albers, Bryston Goehring). Rebounds: Sisseton 18 (Flute 5, Heineke 4); Mobridge-Pollock 20 (Feyereisen 9, T. Cerney 6); Steals: Sisseton 6 (Flute 3); Mobridge-Pollock 9 (R. Cerney 3). Fouls: Sisseton 22 (Peterson, Flute out); Mobridge-Pollock 18 (Bryston Goehring out). Turnovers: Sisseton 18; Mobridge-Pollock 14.