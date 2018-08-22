Caldwell wins MP invite

Cameron Caldwell of Chamberlain shot one-under-par 71 to win medalist honors and lead the Cubs to a win over Mobridge-Pollock at Oahe Hills Golf Course on Thursday.

After a front nine 38, Caldwell shot a blistering 33 the second time around. He had birdies on holes one, five and six to go along with six pars. Cubs teammate Drayton Priebe shot 80 to take second.

The Tigers took the next four places. Noah Fried was third with 87. Jack Faehnrich was one shot back at 88. Will Beadle shot 101 for fifth and Isaac Aman shot 102 for sixth.

Caldwell and Priebe were the difference in leading the Cubs to a 360 to 378 edge in team scores.

Pierre

The Tigers did not far too well competing against Class A golfers in the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday.

Noah Fried led the Tigers with an 82, but his 40-42-82 could land him no better than 28th. Carson Quenzer shot 96, Isaac Aman 97, Jack Faehnrich 100 and Will Beadle 109.

The Tigers golfed against Pierre, Rapid City Stevens, Watertown, Spearfish, Mitchell, Sturgis, Aberdeen Central, Huron, Rapid City Central and Todd County. Sam Grout of Spearfish won medalist honors with 70. Rapid City Stevens won the team title.

Mobridge-Pollock/Chamberlain Dual

Team Scores: Chamberlain 360, Mobridge-Pollock 378.

Individual Results: 1. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 38-33-71; 2. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 41-39-80; 3. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 43-44-87; 4. Jack Faehnrich, Mobridge-Pollock, 43-45-88; 5. Will Beadle, Mobridge-Pollock, 51-50-101; 6. Isaac Aman, Mobridge-Pollock, 53-49-102; 7. Dakota Munger, Chamberlain, 48-56-104; 8. Max Kelsey, Chamberlain, 55-55-105; 9. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 55-57-112; 10. Eric Strande, Chamberlain, 57-62-119.