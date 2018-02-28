Carl Moser was area farmer

Funeral services for Carl Moser, 95, of Selby, were held on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge.

Carl Albert Moser was born on April 14, 1922, to John J. and Louisa (Goehring) Moser in Campbell County. He lived on the family farm and attended grade school at Dewey Country School near Mound City. After completing eighth grade, he stayed at home to help his father with farming.

In the fall of 1945 he suffered a serious corn picker accident that required numerous surgeries and skin grafts on his hand. He was one of the first individuals to receive skin and bone grafting in Rochester, Minn. He made many trips back to Rochester over the next several years.

Carl met Christine Brockel at their local church where both families attended. On Dec. 18, 1947, they were married at the Herreid Baptist Church in a double wedding ceremony with Carl’s sister, Till and Fred Bauer, with Rev. E.S. Fenske officiating.

In the spring of 1948, they moved to Walworth County to their current farm. Carl farmed and raised both registered and commercial Polled Hereford cattle. He was always working to improve his herd and attended many livestock sales in the U.S. and Canada. Carl’s favorite pastime was attending farm auction sales.

Carl and Christine were blessed with four children: Gary, Harley, Wesley and Pamela, who attended and graduated from Selby High School.

Carl entered Good Samaritan Center in Selby in February 2015 and resided there until his death on Feb. 21, 2018.

Carl is survived by his wife of 70 years, Christine Moser; sons, Gary (Connie) Moser of Apple Valley, Minn., Harley Moser of Selby, Wes (Teri) Moser of Glenham; son-in-law, Dave Anderson of Rapid City; grandchildren, Bruce (Jessica) Moser, Alan (Becca) Moser, Teresa (Pat) Kelly, Justin Moser, Molly Moser, Whitney (Devon) Alexander, Trevor (Jennifer) Moser, Drew, Jordan and Trace Anderson; six great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren; and his half-brother, Darold Moser.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Lydia Jahraus, Rose Wacker and Tillie Bauer; half-brother, Ted Moser; daughter, Pam Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Barb Moser.