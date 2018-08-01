Carmody wins second straight bareback title at Days of 1910 Rodeo

Jacob Carmody of Mobridge won the bareback riding at the Days of 1910 Rodeo, held Saturday and Sunday in Timber Lake.

Carmody was the only bareback rider to make the eight-second ride. His 76-point scored was good for $369. Carmody won the Timber Lake title for the second year in a row.

Chance Schott took second in bull riding. An 82-point ride earned the McLaughlin cowboy $570. Justin McCall of Winner won the bull riding, scoring 84 points and earning $689.

Kody Woodward of Dupree took third in steer wrestling where a time of 5.6 seconds was good for $488. Carson Johnston of Elm Springs won the bulldogging, taking home $745 for a 4.6-second run.

Madison Rau of Mobridge took sixth in barrel racing. Her time of 16.59 seconds was worth $328. Sierra Schott of McLaughlin took eighth, earning $82 for a 16.73-second run.

Sindi Jandreau of Kennebec used a time of 16.19 seconds to capture the title and earn $942.

Trey Young of Dupree tied with Jason Lawrence of Washburn, N.D. for third in calf roping where a time of 13.4 seconds was worth $400. Doug Lawrence of Whitehorse took eighth, making $121 with a time of 16.2 seconds.

Kourt Starr of Dupree and Colt Peterson of Isabel and Jeremy Ferguson of Eagle Butte and Lynn Williams of Faith were part of three-way tie for fourth in team roping. Runs of 7.6 seconds put $310 in each cowboy’s pocket. Kelan Gesinger of Eagle Butte and Doug Lawrence took eighth with a time of 11 seconds, making $93 each. Tim Nelson of Midland and Jake Nelson of Creighton won the event with a time of 6.9 seconds, making $838 each.

Jacque Peterson of Isabel tied for eighth in ladies breakaway roping. Her 3.9-second run was good for $51. Whitney Knippling of Spearfish used a time of 2.6 seconds to win the title at take home the rodeo’s biggest paycheck at $1,177.

Other Days of 1910 Rodeo winners were: Lacey Tech of Fairfax in goat tying; Jesse Wilson of Martin in saddle bronc riding; Dave Marone of Pukwana and Mark Schumacher of Wolsey tied in senior mens breakaway roping; and Shayla Howell of Belle Fourche and Carson Johnston in mixed team roping.

The SDRA season continues this weekend with the Isabel Rodeo and the Perkins County Rodeo in Bison. Both rodeos run Saturday and Sunday.

Days of 1910 Rodeo

Bareback Riding: 1. Jacob Carmody, Mobridge, 76 $368.

Barrel Racing: 1. Sindi Jandreau, Kennebec, 16.19, $942; 2. Jenna Humble, Mud Butte, 16.34, $819; 3. Brooklyn Hanson, Faith, 16.47, $696; 4. Heather Bosse, Cogswell, N.D., 16.48, $573; 5. Donna Buer, Belle Fourche, 16.55, $451; 6. Madison Rau, Mobridge, 16.59, $328; 7. Taylor Barry, Carter, 16.6, $205; 8. Sierra Schott, McLaughlin, 16.73, $82.

Bull Riding: 1. Justin McCall, Winner, 84, $689; 2. Chance Schott, McLaughlin, 82, $570; 3. Chris Fischer, Faith, 77, $451; 4. Neil Muscat, Wall, 75, $332.

Calf Roping: 1. Lee Sivertsen, Ree Heights, 11.3, $703; 2. Brent Belkham, Blunt, 11.8, $582; 3. (tie) Trey Young, Dupree, 13.4, $400, Jason Lawrence, Washburn, N.D., 13.4, $400; 5. Troy Wilcox, Red Owl, 15.8, $218; 6. Doug Lawrence, Whitehorse, 16.2, $121.

Goat Tying: 1. Lacey Tech, Fairfax, 7.0, $766; 2. Maddee Doerr, Creighton, Neb., 7.2, $634; 3. Jacey Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 7.8, $502; 4. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 7.9, $370; 5. (tie) Jacey Hupp, Huron, 8.0, $185, Kelsey Lensegrav, Interior, 8.0, $185.

Ladies Breakaway Roping: 1. Whitney Knippling, Spearfish, 2.6, $1,177; 2. (tie) Lexy Williams, Piedmont, 3.1, $946, Jacey Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 3.1, $946; 4. Sidney Carey, Oral, 3.2, $716; 5. Kelsey Lensegrav, Interior, 3.3, $563; 6. (tie) Hanna Hostutler, Philip, 3.7, $332, Jacey Hupp, Huron, 3.7, $332; 8. (tie) Jacque Peterson, Isabel, 3.9, $51, Jordyn Schaefer, Des Lacs, N.D., $3.9, $51.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Jesse Wilson, Martin, 78, $478; 2. Kyle Hapney, Ft. Pierre, 75, 75, $395; 3. Dylan Schofield, Philip, 73, $313; 4. Cash Wilson, Wall, 72, $231; 5. Shadow Jensen, Martin, 70, $148; 6. Miles Kreeger, Lake Andes, 69, $82.

Senior Mens Breakaway Roping: 1. (tie) Dave Marone, Pukwana, 3.2, $662, Mark Schumacher, Wolsey, 3.2, $662; 4. Scott Lammers, Hermosa, 3.4, $474; 5. Lyle Wilcox, Red Owl, 3.7, $225; 6. Kirk Ford, Sturgis, 3.9, $125.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Carson Johnston, Elm Springs, 4.6, $745; 2. Jace Christensen, Flandreau, 5.3, $617; 3. Kody Woodward, Dupree, 5.6, $488; 4. Clint Nelson, Philip, 5.7, $360; 5. Casey Heninger, Ft. Pierre, 6.8, $231; 6. Tucker Chytka, Spearfish, 7.3, $128.

Mixed Team Roping: 1. Shayla Howell, Belle Fourche, Carson Johnston, Elm Springs, 6.6, $583; 2. Kassidy Dennison, Clint Whiple, St. Francis, 7.7, $483; 3. Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, Carson Musick, Pierre, 8.8, $382; 4. Tearnee Nelson, Wylee Nelson, Faity, 9.0, $281; 5. Sidney Carey, Oral, Sam Bolden, Oglala, 9.7, $181; 6. Tayle Brink, Newell, Tucker Chytka, Spearfish, 10.2, $100.

Team Roping: 1. Tim Nelson, Midland, Jake Nelson, Creighton, 6.9, $838; 2. Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche, Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, 7.3, $683; 3. Trevor Olson, Mud Butte, 7.5, Denton Shaw, Lusk Wyo., 7.5, $558; 4. (tie) Wade Nelson, Wylee Nelson, Faith, 7.6, $310, Kourt Starr, Dupree, Colt Peterson, Isabel, 7.6, $310, Jeremy Ferguson, Eagle Butte, Lynn Williams, Faith, 7.6, $310; 7. Kelan Gesinger, Eagle Butte, Doug Lawrence, Whitehorse, 11.0, $93.