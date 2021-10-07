Carol Bockman’s life was full

Carol L. (Bieber) Bockman, 86, went home to be with her Lord on Sept. 24, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon. She had been living with her daughter, Wanda, and son-in-law, Frank Kontur.

Carol was born on Nov. 21, 1935, in Dupree, to parents, John and Thelma (Schuchardt) Bieber, and grew up near Red Elm. She graduated from Dupree High School.

She married Harold Bockman on March 24, 1956. The newlyweds settled on a ranch where Harold grew up northeast of Faith. They welcomed three children: Wanda, Jeanne and John.

Life was full raising a family, ranching, gardening, and church activities. Carol had been very involved in Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and Ladies’ Aid. As each child reached high school age, it was a strong value of Harold and Carol’s that they send them to Northwestern Lutheran Academy in Mobridge for a Christian education. Throughout all the years their children attended NLA, Harold and Carol “adopted” many more young people into their family. Multiple generations of family and friends treasure special memories from time spent on their ranch.

They moved to Mobridge in 2000 where Carol remained very active in church activities and volunteering until she moved to Washington State in 2019 due to failing health.

Carol’s greatest passion was to live a meaningful life serving others out of love for her Lord. Even as poor health and COVID greatly restricted her ability to be with people, she continued to submit monthly Bible verses or other inspirational readings to the Mobridge Tribune newspaper. She always wanted to make a difference in the lives of others. Mom, you are leaving a lasting legacy!

Carol is survived by her loving daughters, Wanda (Frank) Kontur, and Jeanne (Mark) Sulzle; daughter-in-law, Marla (Steve) Rohlck; brother, Ron (Marie) Bieber; sister-in-law, Phyllis Percy; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Jon; still-born daughter, Lisa; parents, John and Thelma Bieber; sisters, Alvina (Alvin) Bockman, Betty Zeller and Joyce Michaels; and brothers, Jack (Edna) Bieber and Lyle Bieber.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Mobridge.

Interment will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.

Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Great Plains Lutheran High School in Watertown.

Please share memories for Carol with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in charge of the arrangements.

