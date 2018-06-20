Carol Jund passes

Carol Rosalie Jund, 76, of Mobridge, passed away on June 13, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

A family gathering will be held this summer. Isburg Funeral Chapel, Pierre, is entrusted with arrangements.

Carol was born April 6, 1942, in Mobridge, to Leslie and Rose (Mittleider) Lamphear. She grew up, attended school, and worked in the Mobridge community until her retirement. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Rieger of Mobridge, and Melissa Schily of Aberdeen; grandson, Trey Schily of Aberdeen; and a brother, Frank (Louise) Lamphear of Tacoma, Wash.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis; and a brother, Dennis Lamphear.

