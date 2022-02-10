Carolyn Kosel had artistic side

Carolyn Fern Kosel, 82, of Mound City, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2022, in her granddaughter’s home in Aberdeen, where she had resided since 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mound City.

Burial will be at Mound City Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation is at 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church.

Carolyn was born on July 9, 1939, in Dupree, to Marion Olmstead and Earl Fredrich Robb. She was one of six children. In 1951, the family relocated to the Black Hills Army Depot in Igloo. Several years later, she met and married Erney Sharp, with whom she had four children: Robert, Pete, Arlet and Nadine.

The next chapter of Carolyn’s life began in 1966 when she met a charismatic young man named Harold Kosel while visiting her mother in Mound City. Her first impression of him was that he was a smart aleck, but as was often the case with Harold, his charm won her over. They were married on March 31, 1967, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mound City. They would spend the next 50-plus years together on the farm. She loved carpentry work, always claiming she was handier than Harold, with her signature snicker on her face!

Carolyn also worked as a nurse’s aide at the nursing homes in Eureka and Selby. Tapping into her artistic talents, she later served as the creative activities director at Mobridge Hospital and Assisted Living Center, retiring in the early 2000s.

Carolyn continued to paint and draw throughout her life, carrying on the tradition of teaching crafts to her own granddaughter, Karra. She spent hours playing board games or basketball (h-o-r-s-e) with her granddaughter, Kelli, and always made the trip to watch her grandson, Josh, show off his own athletic skills on the court and field. Carolyn taught her grandson, Korey, to fish, always encouraging him despite the size of catch. She was an avid reader, rarely without a book in hand or nearby. Carolyn was a private and compassionate person. To know her was to love her as is evidenced by the many people who were not one of her grand or great-grandchildren, but who still referred to her fondly as “Grandma.”

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Kosel; father, Earl Robb; mother, Marion Ankerson; stepfather, Martin Ankerson; sisters, Peggy Bockman and Cherry Myrcik; brother-in-law, Dennis Myrvik; and grandson, Justin Sharp.

She is survived by her brother, Bill Robb; sisters, Marlene (Reldon) Doyle and Pearl Ann (Dick) Myrvic; son, Robert (Sherryl) Lee, grandson, Joshua (Meagan) Sharp, and granddaughter, Jen (TJ) Mittleider; son, Pete (Carol) Sharp, granddaughters, Sarah Snow Sharp and Emily (Mike) Sollenberger, and grandson, Steven Sharp; daughter, Arlet Lapp, granddaughters, Kelli (Jeff) Severson and Karra (Michael) French, and grandson, Korey Lapp; daughter, Nadine Sharp, and grandsons, Jason Sharp and Rory Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Pam (Jon) Kossan.

