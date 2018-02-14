Carolyn Seibel passes

Funeral services for Carolyn Seibel, 76, of Mobridge, were held on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at United Congregational Church in Mobridge.

Carolyn passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge was entrusted with the arrangements.

Carolyn Fay Seibel was born on Nov. 7, 1941, in Eureka, to Arthur and Clara Olga (Beck) Berreth. She attended Orth County School through the eighth grade, graduating in May 1955. She attended Herreid High School for one year.

Carolyn married Henry Seibel on Nov. 22, 1956. They were married by Rev. Rieker in the Evangelical Brethren Church in Herreid.

Carolyn and Henry had five children: Genevieve, Roy, Sharlene, Vern and Rebecca. After they were married, they farmed near Gettysburg and Mound City. In 1968, they moved to Bismarck, N.D., where she was a nurse’s aide at the Baptist Home and a custodian at Century High School. They moved to Mobridge in 1990 and Carolyn worked as a nurse’s aide at Golden LivingCenter until retiring in 1991.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Genevieve Seibel of Bismarck, Roy (Renee) Seibel of Bismarck, Sharlene (Randy) Reuer of Jamestown, N.D., and Rebecca (Tom) Schiltz of Jamestown; one sister, Marie Ruzsa of Selby; one brother, Merle (Linda) Berreth of Redwood Falls, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Chasity Fetzer, Stacie Seibel, Stephanie (Chad) Alyea, Wendy Reuer, Tom (Mallory) Schulz, Nicole Meland, Amie Schultz, Lindsay (Danny) Brummer, and Steven (Jen) Schlenker; and six great-grandchildren, MaKenna Fetzer, Aubriana Berger, Brandon Seibel, Alex Seibel, Evangeline Schultz and Andrew Schlenker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Henry “Hank” Seibel; son, Vern; sister, Lucille Forbess; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Wiedmeier and Raymond Ruzsa.