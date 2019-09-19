Carrie Iron Wing enjoyed the simple things in life

Funeral services for Carrie Iron Wing, 60, of Whitehorse, were held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Whitehorse.

Burial was in the church cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Carrie passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the IHS Hospital in Eagle Butte.

Carrie Aileen Iron Wing was born on Aug. 22, 1959, at Cheyenne Agency to Gilford and Pearl (Defender) Iron Wing. Carrie was raised in Whitehorse, attending her early school years in Whitehorse.

In August of 1977, Carrie welcomed her first son, Jeffrey. Then in 1985, she met and married Max Goetz. They resided in Spearfish where they welcomed three children: Shantel, Ren and Riley.

After her marriage with Max, she moved back to Whitehorse where she resided until the time of her death.

She enjoyed the simple things in life, cooking and baking, walking to get the mail, cleaning her house, gardening, taking care of her flowers and drinking coffee while visiting friends. Carrie loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and helping them out any way she could. She lived to be active in her church and volunteer/help any way she could. Carrie enjoyed riding horses and fishing in her younger years.

Carrie spent the last 12 years with her best friend, Phillip “Junior” Bluecoat, in Whitehorse.

Those left to mourn Carrie’s passing include her children, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Iron Wing of Bismarck, N.D., Shantel (Tanner) Goetz of Sherwood Hill, Ren (Jen) Goetz of Mobridge and Riley (Nicole) Goetz of Mobridge; grandchildren, Avrey Eileen, Trayden Cash, Traeg Riggen, Avery Lynn, Hayes Macen and Rori Mae. She is also survived by her siblings, Gilford “Jughead” (Darla) Iron Wing of McLaughlin, Renee Iron Wing of Eagle Butte and Hazel (Andrew) Traversie of Whitehorse, along with her numerous nieces and nephews and other family members too numerous to list.

Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, Gilford and Pearl Iron Wing; and siblings, Robert Morris, Chauncy Iron Wing, Georgianna Claymore and Debbie Ducheneaux.