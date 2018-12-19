Casper Kraft, daughters shingled a lot of roofs

Funeral services for Casper Kraft, 72, of McLaughlin, were held Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at UCC Church in McLaughlin.

Burial was in United Methodist Cemetery, McLaughlin, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Casper passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, N.D.

Casper S. Kraft was born on May 28, 1946, in Bismarck to Florian and Rose (Wutschick) Kraft. He attended school in Selfridge, N.D. Casper helped his dad on the farm until March 1967.

Casper married Nila Brockel on March 28, 1967, then moved to the Brockel homestead, helping Rueben and Viola Brockel.

The happiest days for Casper were when his daughters Carmen and Kimberly were born.

Casper later took a liking to carpentry work where he found the most joy in remodeling and finishing projects. While doing his carpenter work, he had his girls by his side for many summer hours of shingling roofs. His daughters were never so ready to go back to school after those summers.

In Caspers’ early years, he enjoyed fishing, going pheasant hunting with his East River friends, going to tractor pulls, demolition derbies and street dances.

Casper loved his grandchildren and the time he got to spend with them.

Casper will be deeply missed by his wife of 51 years, Nila; his daughters, Carmen (Karson) Kostelecky of Sidney, Mont., and Kimberly (Cody) Eaton of Dupree; four grandchildren, Gunner Kostelecky, Sierra, Roper and Cedar Eaton; his siblings, Betty Miller, Kenny and Becky Kraft, Beverly and Al Prom, Kathy and Claude Kissack, Donny and Emmy Kraft, Annette and Harvey Hogan, Gloria and Tracey West, Daniel Kraft and Kevin Kraft, along with many nieces and nephews.

Casper was preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Rose Kraft; one sister, Mary Luger; his in-laws, Rueben and Viola Brockel; and one nephew, Stuart Opp.