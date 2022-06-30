Catherine’Babe’ Luckhurst was beautician, loved travel

Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine Luckhurst, 94, of Mobridge, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Catherine passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Avera Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen.

Catherine Luckhurst was born on Nov. 30, 1927, in Bowdle, to George and Lena (Hauck) Blondo. She spent her school years living on the family’s ranch. Catherine “Babe” graduated from Bowdle High School in 1945. After graduation, she stayed home for a year to help her mother with some health issues, before going on to graduate from Watertown Beauty Academy in 1947. She worked briefly in Gettysburg before moving to Mobridge where she worked at the Domino and Vanity beauty shops.

In 1952, Babe moved to Seattle, Washington, working for American Hawaiian Steamship Co., and Van Waters and Rogers Chemical Wholesalers until she married Keith Luckhurst, also from South Dakota. Keith went to work for the Boeing Company and Babe went to work at the Rhodes Department Store beauty shop. Their daughter, Denise, was born in Seattle in 1956.

Keith’s job later took them to Santa Maria, California, where he worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base for seven years. Their son, Brian, was born in Santa Maria in 1962.

They were transferred back to Washington in 1967. Babe worked for several beauty salons until 1989 and Keith worked at the Boeing plant in Everett, Washington, until his retirement in 1988.

Many summer vacations were spent coming back to South Dakota to visit relatives and friends.

During retirement, Babe and Keith toured the U.S., taking trips to Hawaii, Mexico, California, Arizona and Florida. They also took several cruises. In 2001, they moved back to Mobridge.

Babe became a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge and participated in the Altar Society.

After Keith passed away in 2002, Babe lived with Duane and Judy Martin until she moved into her own home, which she shared with her sister, Rose Barton. Babe’s love of travel continued as she took cruises to Hawaii and Australia with her niece, Kathleen Barton.

On an icy December evening, Babe fell and broke her leg, causing her to move into Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center in 2016. Upon the closing of the Mobridge facility, Babe moved to Avera Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen. Her sister, Rose, eventually joined her there and they became roommates once again until Rose’s passing in 2020.

Catherine is survived by her two children, Denise and Brian, her sister-in-law, Charlyne Everson of Rapid City, and several nieces and nephews.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7384.4010737MOBRIDGETRIBUNE.COM/B27007685.325125955;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>