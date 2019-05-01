CBD oil products still illegal

There has been a lot of news coverage of CBD oil in South Dakota of late, causing confusion about the legality of the products.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is extracted from the flowers and buds of marijuana or hemp plants. The oil is the non-intoxicating extract from the plants that is being credited with helping treat a host of problems including epileptic seizures, anxiety, inflammation and sleeping disorders.

Despite the positive effects of CBD oil that is touted by its users, according to several medical information sites, little scientific data has been gathered to back the claims.

Mobridge Chief of Police Shawn Madison said although there have been several high profile stories in South Dakota news lately the bottom line is that nothing has changed under state law. He said some social media information that has surfaced here lately needs to be clarified.

Under South Dakota law, CBD is illegal in the state unless it can be prescribed and filled by a doctor and pharmacist licensed in South Dakota.

The official position of the South Dakota Department of Health and the Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg recently issued a clarifying statement regarding the legality of Industrial Hemp and CBD oils.

“We have had numerous informal inquiries as to the legal status of both hemp and CBD oils since the legislative session concluded,” said Ravnsborg. “It is important that the people of our state know and understand the status of the law so that they can obey it.”

The only exception is the prescription drug Epidiolex which was recognized by this year’s legislature as a controlled substance under SB 22.

Any other use or possession of CBD oil as a violation of state law.

Ravnsborg said some of the confusion is likely resulting from the fact that the federal government legalized the production and possession of hemp in the December 2018 Farm Bill. But it is not in South Dakota, since legislation to legalize the hemp industry in the state was vetoed by Gov. Kristi Noem this past session.

