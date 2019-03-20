Celestine Ducheneaux funeral is Friday morning at St. Joseph’s

Celestine Ducheneaux, 86, of Pierre and formerly of Promise, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Pierre Care and Rehabilitation.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., CDT, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge.

A prayer service will be held at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge on 7 p.m., CDT, on Thursday.

Burial will take place in Promise.

Celestine was born in Sisseton on July 18, 1932, to Edward Thompson and Violet DeMarce Thompson. She had five brothers: Nathan, Clifford, LaVoy, Michael and Hugo. She had three sisters: Melda, Agatha and Ramona. She attended grade school at St. Peter’s Catholic School and Tekakwitha School, both in Sisseton. She then went to high school in Stephan, where she graduated from in 1950, and where she met Anthony “Tony” Ducheneaux.

Tony went to Korea to war and Celestine went to Presentation College of Nursing where she studied and graduated with her nursing degree.

Tony and Celestine were married on Nov. 4, 1955, and moved to Promise where they started a ranching operation close to where his family was. Celestine worked as a nurse at Lowe’s Clinic and Mobridge Hospital. When their children were born, Celestine decided to stay home to raise Patrice, Nancy and Todd. When her children were grown, she started working at IHS as a field health nurse. She loved her job, patients and her co-workers.

After several years of taking care of others, she retired and stayed on the ranch with her husband, Tony. Tony passed away on Nov. 7, 1997. She stayed on the ranch until 2005 when she then decided to move to Mandan, N.D. Celestine enjoyed her many hobbies, which included playing bingo, reading books, knitting, beading, and traveling with her special friend, John Rousseau. She also enjoyed volunteering her time at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, N.D.

Celestine is survived by her children, Patrice (Lyle) Linderman, Nancy (Jody) Totten, and Todd Ducheneaux; her grandchildren, Cory Linderman, Jace Linderman, Ali Smith, Jade Ducheneaux, Christopher Totton, AJ Totten, Toni Ducheneaux, Hazyn Ducheneaux and Taten Ducheneaux; her great-grandchildren, Kateri, Jayna, Jasper and Cael; her friend, John Rosseau; and her siblings, Michael (Beverly) Thompson and Hugo Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; her parents, Edward and Violet; her grandparents; and her siblings, Nathan, Clifford, LaVoy, Melda and Agatha.