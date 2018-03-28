Chamber searching for wild game cooks

The Mobridge Chamber of Commerce Surf ‘n Turf fundraiser will be held Friday, April 13, at Oahe Hills Golf Course.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the meal starting at 6 p.m. There will be a live auction to follow at 7:30.

Each year the Chamber asks area cooks to enter their best wild game dishes in the annual contest for cash prizes and bragging rights. First place in the wild game feed is $500, second place is $300 and third place is $200. Anyone interested in participating in the fundraising event is asked to call the Chamber at 845-2500.