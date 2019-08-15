Chance Schott wins bull riding title at Faith rodeo

Chance Schott of McLaughlin won his second title of the year, winning the bull riding at the Faith Stock Show and Rodeo, held Friday through Sunday in Faith.

Schott used an 80-point ride to take out 17 other bull riders and win $745. Thunder Boomer of Wessington Springs and formerly of Eagle Butte took second with a 79-point ride.

Dupree cowboy Trey Young won his fourth calf roping title of the year. Young’s time of 9.5 seconds was worth $787. His earlier wins came in Wessington Springs, Geddes and Timber Lake. It is also the eighth time this year he has cashed a calf roping check.

Summer Kosel of Glenham took second and Sydney Maher of Timber Lake fifth in barrel racing. Kosel had a 16.17-second run and secured $921. Maher went 16.32 seconds for $507. Erin Williams of Alzada, Mont., won the event in 16.04 seconds.

Brent Woodward of Dupree tied for third in steer wrestling where a time of 4.6 seconds was good for $562. Logan Lemmel of Whitewood won the steer wrestling with a 4.1-second run.

Other winners at the Stock Show and Rodeo were: Cody Brown of Keene, N.D., in bareback riding; Sawyer Gilbert of Buffalo in goat tying and ladies breakaway roping; Dylan Schofield in saddle bronc riding; Darren Lammers of Chancellor in senior mens breakaway roping; Ashley Price of Faith and Matt Zancanella of Aurora in mixed team roping; and Alfred Hanson of Dickinson, N.D., and Levi Tyan of Aurora in team roping.

Kailee Webb of Isabel was the only one from the area to make it all the way down to Scotland and come back with some money. Webb won the barrel racing in 15.88 seconds and pocketed $892. It was her first barrel racing win of the season.

The only SDRA rodeo this weekend is the Frontier Days Rodeo in White River on Saturday and Sunday, but after that the circuit sets its sights for Herreid and the Campbell County Rodeo on Aug. 24 and 25.