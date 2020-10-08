Chargers double Titans

Sully Buttes scored a touchdown in each quarter in a 28-14 win over North Border in Onida on Friday.

Sully Buttes took a 14-0 halftime lead on a pair Landon Hepker to Garrett Peterson touchdown passes. The duo hooked up for a 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Titans cut the lead to 14-6 on a short Mason Hinz touchdown run in the third quarter, but Sully Buttes answered with touchdown runs by Jordan Schall and Blaine Hill to take a 28-6 lead before Hinz scored on an eight-yard run in the fourth quarter for the game’s final margin.

Hepker led Sully Buttes with 147 yards passing and two touchdowns, while running for 56 yards. Peterson finished with three catches for 86 yards. Schall ran for a game-high 83 yards.

Will Nordine led North Border with 54 yards rushing. Hinz ran for 39 yards and threw for 23 yards.

Fighting for a spot in the postseason, the 1-5 Titans take on the 2-3 Northwestern Wildcats in Mellette on Friday.

North Border (1-5) 0 0 6 8- 14

Sully Buttes (2-4) 6 8 8 6- 28

First Quarter

SB- Garrett Peterson 37 pass from Landon Hepker (conversion failed)

Second Quarter

SB- Peterson 28 pass from Hepker (Caleb Chicoine pass from Hepker)

Third Quarter

NB- Mason Hinz 1 run (conversion failed)

SB- Jordan Schall 30 run (Blaine Duffel run)

Fourth Quarter

SB- Blaine Hill 28 run (conversion failed)

NB- Hinz 8 run (Hinz run)

North Border: Rushing 47-171 (Will Nordine 15-54, Tanner Frickson 1-46, Hinz 17-39, Kaiden Hinton 9-24, Isaac Sumption 3-7, Hans Lapka 1-1, Landon Wolf 1-0); Passing (Hinz 4-8-0-23); Receiving (Nordine 1-13, Frickson 2-9, Hinton 1-1); 13 first downs; 1 turnover; 3-23 penalties. Defense: Nordine 4 tackles, Vincent Petrich 3.5 tackles, Chance Mehlhaff 3 tackles, Hinton, 2.5 tackles, fumble recovery.

Sully Buttes: Rushing 22-195 (Schall 8-83, Hepker 6-56, Hill 4-46, Thomas Farries 1-6, Chase Yellow Hawk 3-4); Passing (Hepker 5-11-0-147); Receiving Peterson 3-86, Marshall Wittler 1-21, Schall 1-29); 13 first downs; 1 turnover; 4-29 penalties. Defense: Schall 10.5 tackles, Rafe Wientjes 7.5 tackles, Hill 7 tackles, fumble recovery, Peterson 6 tackles.