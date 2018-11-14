Charlotte Blom enjoyed dancing

Charlotte Blom, 87, of Selby and formerly of Philip, died on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Good Samaritan Center in Selby.

Charlotte Mae Gerdon was born on Jan. 31, 1931, on the family homestead south of Belvidere, to Robert and Pearl E. (Voss) Gerdon. She grew up in Belvidere, attending school through the 11th grade and later receiving her GED from Philip High School, of which she was very proud.

She was united in marriage to Willis Blom on June 3, 1948, in Murdo, and to this union three children were born: Lloyd James in 1949, Colleen Mae in 1952 and Myrna Lee in 1956.

In 1970, she began a housekeeping position at Hans F. Peterson Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home. She finished her working career as a caregiver at Silver Leaf Living Center in Philip.

Charlotte enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, gardening, helping Willis with the Haakon County Prairie Transportation Bus, time with her grandkids and family at the cabin on Sheridan Lake and their dancing trips at Canyon Lake Senior Center.

Survivors include, one son, Lloyd (Diane) Blom of Mobridge; two daughters, Colleen (Russ Brown) Taylor of Fairfax, and Myrna (Jim) Kary of Bullhead City, Ariz.; nine grandchildren, Misty Davis, Melanie Mertz, Brady Blom, Monica Jons, Donnie Taylor, Charles Taylor, Molly Sybesma, Ben Kary and Matt Kary; 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Roscoe Gerdon of San Manuel, Ariz.; one brother-in-law, Bob Ufen of Colton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Willis in 2015; her parents; a grandson, Jeremiah Kary; a son-in-law, Donald Taylor; and three sisters, Myrna Gerdon in infancy, Mardell Ufen and LaVonne (Milton) Foreman.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at United Church in Philip with Pastor Kathy Chesney officiating.

Graveside services were held at the Belvidere Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip was entrusted with the arrangements.