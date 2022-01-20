Cheryl Ahl passes Jan. 11 in Huron

Cheryl Ahl, 74, of Huron, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home under hospice care.

Per Cheryl’s wishes, no service will be held at this time.

Cheryl Ann was born on Nov. 21, 1947, in Mobridge, to Christian and Martha (Herman) Feiock. Cheryl grew up and attended school in Mobridge.

Cheryl married Robert Ahl in Mobridge on July 31, 1965. Cheryl and Robert made their home in Huron where she was a longtime assistant manager of Burger Plus.

She enjoyed reading, playing cards (especially solitaire), gardening, and putting together puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of Huron; daughters, Rochelle Ahl of Hot Springs, and Melissa Ahl of Huron; two granddaughters, Jacqueline Stroup of Denver, Colorado, and Britany Ahl of Vermont; brother, Morris (Betty) Feiock of Garden Grove, California; sister, Lyla Huber of Aurora, Colorado; sister-in-law, Marilyn Feiock of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Cliff Feiock; and one grandson, Brandon Scott Harstad.

