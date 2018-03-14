Cheryl Maisch left her mark on numismatic world

Cheryl Ellen Maisch was born June 24, 1944, in Portland, Maine, to Leonard F. and Madelyn R. (Ashenden) Wetherbee. She graduated from Morse High School, Bath, Maine, and Endicott College, Beverly, Mass.

Cheryl stayed in Maine where she worked at Bowdoin College (secretary), Coastal Journal Newspaper (office manager) and was an administrative assistant to the project manager for the Bath Iron Works Shipyard DX, which took her for extended assignments to New York City and California. She was the fourth generation of Wetherbees to work for Bath Iron Works. Her grandfather was one of the Bath crew that went to Boston in the 1920s for the overhaul of the USS Constitution. She had a USS Constitution souvenir, a rigging fitting that had been replaced, that was from her grandfather.

She met Robert Maisch on April 10, 1970, in Bath, and much of their courting time was spent fishing on Casco Bay where Cheryl had her boat. Cheryl’s introduction to coin collecting was on one of their first dates to a coin show in Gorham, Maine. They were wed on Sept.12, 1971, and developed a true partnership that lasted 46 years.

Following their wedding in Maine and a cross-country drive, that included a stop in South Dakota to visit Robert’s family, they spent four years in Hawaii. Cheryl became a member of the Hickam Area Coin Club and the Hawaii State Numismatic Association (HSNA).

She was elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the HSNA and helped with all aspects of planning and conducting local and state shows. Cheryl and Robert were appointed to be one of a group of administrators for the ANA Young Numismatist Correspondence Course (YNCC).

They attended their first ANA Convention in 1973 where Cheryl became an ANA member. At the 1975 ANA Convention in Los Angeles Cheryl became a certified ANA judge.

The couple moved to Coronado, Calif., where Cheryl became involved with local clubs. She gave several presentations in the San Diego area during the year they lived there. While in California, Cheryl joined the Token and Medal Society (TAMS) and became active in the organization.

They moved to Lima, Ohio, where Cheryl was active in the local club and became acquainted with the Coin World staff. Cheryl and Robert headed the project for the new ANA Intermediate Numismatic Correspondence Course and co-edited the inputs from some of the most well-known ANA numismatists of the era. The course was completed in 1978 and they became chief administrators for the course. Cheryl also took over responsibility for the TAMS circulating library.

The couple moved back to Maine where Cheryl became general show chairman for the association responsible for all state conventions. Cheryl was also elected as a Board Member of TAMS.

While in Maine, Cheryl and Robert assumed responsibility of being regional ANA representatives for New England and Cheryl became a New England Numismatic Association (NENA) Board member and was elected Vice President in 1983.

In 1985 at the ANA Convention in Baltimore, Cheryl and Robert were honored by the unanimous consent of the ANA Board of Governors to be presented the ANA Distinguished Medal of Merit for devoted efforts to numismatic education in particular and to the hobby in general.

The couple moved on to New Jersey where they became ANA district representatives covering south Jersey, north Delaware and Philadelphia, going to local and regional shows to promote the ANA and help judge exhibits. At the 1990 ANA Convention they received the Glen B. Smedley Award for their work on ANA Correspondence Courses.

At the 1991 TAMS banquet in Chicago, the couple was presented with a plaque recognizing them with the Numismatic Ambassador Award.

One of her fondest memories was the trip to Iola, Wis., home of Numismatic News, with fellow ambassadors for a couple of days relaxation after the Chicago Convention. She had a wonderful time getting to know more ambassadors on a personal level and especially enjoyed the guided fishing trip where she had the distinction of catching the biggest fish.

The couple came back to Robert’s home in South Dakota, in 2002. They did return to New Jersey to continue working for Cherry Hill Photo during the Christmas season for about nine years.

Cheryl became a member of the Bridge City Coin and Stamp Club in Mobridge and the South Dakota Coin and Stamp Association where she became the co-editor for the association’s newsletter. The couple researched and wrote a series of articles for the Mobridge Tribune on local merchants and their tokens for the Mobridge 100th Anniversary in 2006. The articles on collectibles, patriotic and local interest topics have continued, first in the Chamber of Commerce monthly newsletter until it was discontinued and then again in the Mobridge Tribune.

At the May 2012 SDC&SA Convention in Watertown, Cheryl and Robert were presented with an ANA Presidential Award as a “Thank you for dedicated service to our numismatic family.”

Chery,l 73, passed away on March 3, 2018 at the Mobridge Regional Hospital with Robert by her side. Her interment of ashes will be at Black Hills National Cemetery. A memorial service and reunion are planned for early summer.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; two step-daughters, Judy (Lynn) Maisch and Rhonda (Danny Ray) Clark; four step-granddaughters, Erin, Taylor, Kaitlyn and Jennifer; two step-great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Stryder; sister-in-law, Connie Lutz; brother-in-law, Arlo (Stacey) Maisch; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one step-brother, Bill Wetherbee.

Cards of condolences and remembrances can be sent to: The Maisch Family, P.O. Box 98, Mobridge, SD 57601