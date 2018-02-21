Cheyenne-Eagle Butte ends Lady Tiger season

The Lady Tiger basketball season came to an end with a 49-18 loss to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Tuesday in Eagle Butte in the opening round of the Region 6A Basketball Tournament.

While putting points on the board has been a challenge for the Lady Tigers all season, nothing has happened like this. Early in the second quarter, Hannah Stroeder hit two free throws, followed by Jadin Monsen scoring on a fast-break following a Stroeder steal, to get the Lady Tigers within two points at 11-9. Nearly two quarters later, the Lady Tigers scored again. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte scored the last six points of the half, 14 points in the third quarter and five points in the fourth quarter to take a 36-9 lead before Hayley Borah hit a free throw with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said coach Lindsey Bachman. “Well, the worst-case scenario happened for us. That gym is tough to win in, but it makes it even tougher when you shoot 14 percent from the field. We couldn’t buy a basket.”

Through all the shooting woes, the Lady Tigers kept playing hard on defense and fighting for rebounds. It took the Braves until their last basket of the third quarter to break 30 points themselves.

“They never gave up,” said Bachman. “They fought the entire time and that is one thing I want these girls remembered for.”

Jestice Talley led the Lady Tigers with five points. Monsen, Stroeder and Megan Zahn scored four points each and Borah scored one. Zahn pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Stroeder had six rebounds.

Reese Ganje led Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with a game-high 16 points. LaDonna Chasing Hawk scored all seven of her points in the third quarter. The Braves advance to play at Winner on Saturday.

Winner

The 18-2 Winner Warriors did not mess around at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym, taking an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and going on to beat the Lady Tigers 58-19.

“Winner is the best team we have played all year and we knew going into it it was going to be a tough one for us,” said Bachman. “All year long you tell your girls to help off the dribble. Against a team like Winner that’s tough because when our girls would help, they would kick it out and score every time.”

Talley and Monsen scored f points each to lead the Lady Tigers. Zahn scored five points and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds. Hannah Stroeder added seven boards.

Morgan Hammerbeck led Winner with 12 points and eight rebounds. Gabriel Kocer scored nine points with six rebounds. Bella Swedlund added 10 points.

Stanley County

The Lady Tigers earned their third win of the season in Fort Pierre on Thursday, taking down the Stanley County Buffaloes 42-36.

“Stanley County was a nice win for us,” said Bachman. “I knew it was going to be a battle with them and Stanley County played very well.”

The game was tight in the first half with Stanley County leading 7-6 after one quarter and the Lady Tigers leading 18-16 at the half. Stanley County went on an 11-2 run to start the second half. With the Lady Tigers trailing 27-22, Talley drilled two straight three-pointers and the Lady Tigers recaptured the lead at 28-27. Jaden Monsen followed with a basket to make the score 30-27 after three quarters.

Stroeder and Zahn hit shots early in the fourth quarter to give the Lady Tigers a 35-31 lead. The Lady Buffaloes fought back to 35-34 before Talley hit two free throws at the 4:21 mark to push the lead back to three. A minute later Monsen scored to give the Lady Tigers a five-point lead. Leading 40-36, Zahn iced the win with two free throws in the last 30 seconds.

“I was happy with how our girls handled the pressure of being in a close game and finishing it. That’s something you want them to be able to do going into the postseason.”

Talley led the Lady Tigers with a game-high 16 points. Monsen and Zahn scored 11 points each. Stroeder added four points. Zahn and Stroeder led on the boards with eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

T.J. Drageset led Stanley County with 13 points and nine rebounds. Karley Leafgreen added 12 points and seven boards.

Mobridge-Pollock (3-18) 5 9 9 18

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (10-10) 9 17 31 49

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 2 0-0 4, Hayley Borah 0 1-2 1, Jestice Talley 2 0-0 5, Hannah Stroeder 1 2-3 4, Megan Zahn 1 2-2 4, Totals 6 5-7 18.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: Trinity Lends His Horse 1 3-6 5, Reese Ganje 6 4-7 16, Mia Paris 3 0-1 6, Markee Shaving 1 1-2 3, LaDonna Chasing Hawk 2 3-3 7, Sunni Dupris 2 0-1 4, Phannette Gray 0 1-2 1, Emaree Iron Hawk 1 0-0 2, Miranda Vines 1 0-0 3, Totals 18 12-22 49.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 1 (Talley); Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1 (Vines). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 29 (Zahn 11, Stroeder 6); Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 16; Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 14. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 18; Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 7.

Winner (18-2) 18 37 50 58

Mobridge-Pollock (3-17) 2 6 15 19

Winner: Madison Thieman 1 0-0 3, Madyson Frazier 2 2-2 6, Morgan Hammerbeck 5 2-3 12, Gabriel Kocer 3 0-0 9, Abby Marts 2 0-1 4, Bella Swedlund 4 1-1 10, Maggie LaCompte 1 3-4 6, Ellie Brozik 0 4-6 4, Kelsey Sachtjen 1 0-0 2, Saige Schuyler 1 0-0 2, Alexis Richey 0 0-1 0, Totals 20 12-18 58.

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 3 0-0 7, Haley Borah 0 0-0 0, Hannah Stroeder 0 0-0 0, Jestice Talley 2 1-2 7, Megan Zahn 2 1-4 5, Totals 7 2-6 19.

3-point field goals: Winner 6 (Kocer 2, Thieman, Swedlund, LaCompte); Mobridge-Pollock 3 (Talley 2, Monsen). Rebounds: Winner 36 (Hammerbeck 8, Kocer 6); Mobridge-Pollock 21 (Zahn 8, Stroeder 7). Fouls: Winner 11; Mobridge-Pollock 19 (Talley out). Turnovers: Winner 9; Mobridge-Pollock 13.

Mobridge-Pollock (3-16) 6 18 30 42

Stanley County (0-20) 7 16 27 36

Mobridge-Pollock: Jadin Monsen 5 1-2 11, Hayley Borah 0 0-0 0, Jestice Talley 4 5-7 16, Hannah Stroeder 2 0-0 4, Megan Zahn 3 3-7 11, Totals 15 9-16 42.

Stanley County: Tayler Jones 0 2-2 2, Cedar Scott 2 0-0 6, T.J. Drageset 5 3-4 13, Taylee Stroop 0 3-5 3, Karley Leafgreen 3 6-9 12, Totals 10 14-20 36.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 3 (Talley 3); Stanley County 2 (Scott 2). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 26 (Zahn 8, Stroeder 7); Stanley County 27 (Drageset 9, Leafgreen 7). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 13; Stanley County 17 (Jones out). Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 19; Stanley County 26.