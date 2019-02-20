Cheyenne-Eagle Butte proves quicker than Tigers

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte used a quick start to take the lead and hold off the Tigers for a 63-48 win at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Monday.

The Braves outscored the Tigers 20-8 in the first quarter and the home team never caught up.

“It’s tough to play from behind,” said coach TJ Knudson. “They’re quicker than us. Once we adjusted to their quickness, we played pretty well, but we missed too many shots.”

It was missed shots in the second quarter that hurt any comeback attempt. The Tigers outrebounded the Braves 12-4 in the quarter with a half dozen offensive rebounds, but shot after shot rolled off the rim and the Tigers picked up just two points in the quarter.

The Tigers made a couple runs in the second half, but each time the Braves countered with a couple of baskets in a row to keep the Tigers from making a charge.

Finishing made the difference.

“Their transition game scored them points,” said Knudson. “Ours didn’t.”

Braxton Albers led the Tigers with a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds. Noah Feyereisen finished with a 10-point, 11-rebound, double-double. Bryston Goehring added 12 points.

“Braxton played well,” said Knudson. “He was flying around, diving, and finishing at the rim.”

Cecelio Montgomery and Rance Harrison led the Braves with 20 and 18 points, respectively. The duo was a big part of the first quarter, combining for 17 of the Brave’s 20 points. Leon Brown Otter scored 11 of his 13 points after the intermission.

Winner

Strong play in the second and third quarters had the Tigers in position, but the ball would not fall in the fourth quarter and the Tigers lost a 70-62 to Winner in Winner on Saturday.

“That was tough,” said Knudson. “We shot the ball well in the second and third quarters.”

The Tigers led the Warriors 52-48 after three quarters. Winner scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to tie the game and then Bryston Goehring hit a jumper to give the Tigers the lead back at 54-52. That would be the last field goal the Tigers would hit until Reese Cerney made a three-pointers with one minute left to play. Cerney’s three kept the game close as the Tigers trailed just 65-62, but Winner hit five three throws down the stretch while the Tigers did not make another shot.

Winner, on the other side, hit two big three-pointers that, along with their free throws, proved to be the difference in the game. Joren Bruun hit the first one with 3:28 to play. Brady Fritz hit the second with 1:54 to play. Both shots turned a one-point game into a two-possession game.

“Those threes were from about 25 feet,” said Knudson.

Reese Cerney and Bryston Goehring led the Tiger offense with 16 points each. Trace Cerney scored 11 points and Braxton Albers scored 10. Trace Cerney led rebounding with nine caroms.

Shea Connot hit four three-pointers and led Winner with a game-high 18 points. Bruun and Fritz scored 15 points each and Philip Jorgenson scored 12.

Braves again

The Tigers and Braves will meet again on Thursday, this time in Eagle Butte.

“Win or lose it should be a good game,” said Knudson. “We think we can beat them. We’ll study the tape and make some adjustments. It should be a fun end to the regular season.”

Thursday’s game will be the 122nd between the Tigers and Braves. With the Braves’ win, the Tigers lead the rivalry 63-58.

– Jay Davis –

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (13-3) 20 31 46 63

Mobridge-Pollock (10-9) 8 21 30 48

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte: Rance Harrison 7 3-4 18, Leon Brown Otter 4 3-3 13, Spencer Moran 0 1-4 1, Cecelio Montgomery 10 1-1 22, Naden Saucedo 1 0-0 2, Bradley Iron Hawk 2 0-0 4, Maximus Lawrence 1 0-0 3, Totals 25 8-12 63.

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 1 2-2 5, Noah Feyereisen 3 4-4 10, Braxton Albers 8 4-8 21, Trace Cerney 0 0-0 0, Bryston Goehring 5 1-2 12, Totals 17 11-17 48.

3-point field goals: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 5 (Brown Otter 2, Harrison, Montgomery, Lawrence); Mobridge-Pollock 3 (R. Cerney, Albers, Bryston Goehring). Rebounds: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 23 (Moran 7); Mobridge-Pollock 30 (Feyereisen 11, Albers 7). Steals: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 8 (Montgomery 3); Mobridge-Pollock 7 (Bryston Goehring 3). Fouls: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 17; Mobridge-Pollock 15. Turnovers: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 14; Mobridge-Pollock 15.

Mobridge-Pollock (10-8) 10 33 52 62

Winner (13-4) 17 31 48 70

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 5 4-4 16, Noah Feyereisen 1 2-4 4, Braxton Albers 3 1-2 10, Trace Cerney 3 5-6 11, Bryston Goehring 5 3-4 16, Braden Goehring 2 0-3 6, Totals 19 15-23 62.

Winner: Casey Stickland 2 0-0 4, Tyson Westendorf 0 1-2 1, Jerry Long Crow 0 0-0 0, Nolan Sachtjen 0 0-0 0, Colton Schroeder 0 0-0 0, Shea Connot 7 0-1 18, Joren Bruun 4 4-4 15, Brady Fritz 4 4-6 15, Philip Jorgenson 5 2-3 12, Brandon Volmer 2 1-2 5, Totals 24 12-18 70.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 9 (R. Cerney 3, Albers 2, Bryston Goehring 2, Braden Goehring 2); Winner 10 (Connot 4, Bruun 3, Fritz 3). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 27 (T. Cerney 9, Albers 5); Winner 26 (Volmer 9, Connot 4). Assists: Mobridge-Pollock 14 (Feyereisen 5); Winner 16 (Connot 4, Bruun 4, Fritz 4). Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 5 (Albers 2); Winner 7 (Fritz 3). Blocks: Mobridge-Pollock 2 (R. Cerney); Winner 4 (Westendorf 3). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 19 (T. Cerney out); Winner 20. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 9; Winner 12.