Mobridge-Pollock second and third graders presented their holiday concert Tuesday, Dec. 5, with a tribute to winter. The classes sang about snowflakes, snowmen and how fun winter can be in the right state of mind. At the end of the last song “We’re Going on a Sleigh Ride,” the students surprised the crowd with a snow ball shower! The fourth and fifth grade concert that was postponed on Monday, will be presented on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Middle School Theater.