Mobridge Weather

36°F
wind speed: 16 mph NNW
 

Christmas ConcertFree Access

By Jay Davis | on December 13, 2017

Mobridge-Pollock fourth and fifth graders presented their winter concert “My Favorite things” Monday, Dec. 11, entertaining the audience with 13 pieces including the finale “Fiesta de Navidad. The fifth grade band opened the event with three selections, with the Tiger Music choir singing “Mister Frosty Winter.” The fourth and fifth grade choirs presented selections including “Snow,” “Festival of Lights,” and the ”Ukrainian Bell Carol.”

More From Featured Stories Go To The Featured Stories Section

School board hears state aid formula will cause concern
Cooking for customers is a labor of love for new residents
Christmas Concert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *