Christmas ConcertFree Access
By
Jay Davis
|
on
December 13, 2017
Mobridge-Pollock fourth and fifth graders presented their winter concert “My Favorite things” Monday, Dec. 11, entertaining the audience with 13 pieces including the finale “Fiesta de Navidad. The fifth grade band opened the event with three selections, with the Tiger Music choir singing “Mister Frosty Winter.” The fourth and fifth grade choirs presented selections including “Snow,” “Festival of Lights,” and the ”Ukrainian Bell Carol.”
