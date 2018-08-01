City Council introduces preliminary 2019 budget

On Tuesday night, the Mobridge City Council revealed their 2019 budget summary.

The proposed expenditure budget is at $10,450,803. That number is over 4.5 million more than the 2018 budget.

The proposed airport runway project would take over 4.4 million to complete, if the funding isn’t provided.

There is a chance, that Mobridge could have the project fully funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. In order to do that, the city council will have to apply for a supplemental omnibus grant of $4.2 million. 1,4000 other small rural airports will also apply for the grant.

The council cannot hedge their bets and apply for both.

The budgets were in the highway and streets, parks and sewer departments.

Highway and streets saw over $84,000 come out of their budget compared to last year. The parks will see over $11,000 cut from the budget, while the sewer will see an $11,000 cut.

In 2019, Mobridge will have a capital outlay of $89,000 to allocate for a pool heater, fire equipment and rodeo lights.

The budget is not finalized and the first read through will happen at the August 14 City Council meeting.

Christine Goldsmith, Mobridge City Administrator, got the go-ahead from city council to pursue her proposed Legion Complex Upgrades.

The Legion Complex Upgrades is a project pitched to ‘enhance safety.’ There will be three phases to the proposed project with the first being infrastructure work.

The infrastructure work will be the first phase of the proposed project with installation of a storm sewer, parking spots, sidewalks and asphalt and gravel.

In addition to the storm sewer, the Legion Complex Upgrades will aim to improve the ball fields with backstops, bleachers, dugouts and concession stands. The third phase would include building a volleyball area in the complex.

The council will look into state grants for funding.

It was also announced on Tuesday night that Jackie Quaschnick had resigned effective immediately and wasn’t present at the budget talk.

Randy Carlson will assume her position as the Mobridge City Council Vice President and the search for a replacement will begin.