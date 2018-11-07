City council rejects airport project bids

The Mobridge City Council, Friday, Nov. 2, voted to reject all bids for the airport renovation project and advertise for rebidding of the project.

Todd Goldsmith of KLJ Engineering of Mobridge told the council that when bids were let in July, those bids were good for 60 days. The city had applied for grants that would cover the entire cost of the project. Those grants took 80 days to be awarded. Although the city received a federal grant to cover the full cost of the project (including the 5 percent city contribution) the contractors that were awarded the bids can no longer honor those July bids.

He suggested the council reject all of the July bids and rebid the project. Goldsmith said he had talked with the contractors and that they were still interested in taking on the project, which will begin in 2019. The bids will be let for three weeks.

Goldsmith said there would be changes to the original plans that were submitted, dealing with the storage of materials to be used for the project. The original bids called for the hauling of smaller loads using a county road leading to the Mobridge Regional Airport. The materials would be stored in one area of the airport and be hauled to the part of the project to be used.

In the new bids, there would be several phases to the project that would resolve the conflict with Walworth County. U.S. Highway 12 would be used to haul the materials to the airport and be stored at several locations at the airport.

This would streamline the mobilization of the materials, there would be less handling of those materials and less cost for transportation.

The bids will opened on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at City Hall.

