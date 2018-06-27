City prepared for celebration

It is the time of the year when the population of Mobridge grows substantially as contestants settle in at the Mobridge Rodeo Grounds preparing for the competition, and families start to gather for the July 4 holiday.

Whether a fan of rodeos, live music, comedy, art, history or nature, Mobridge has something for everyone to enjoy in the Fourth of July celebration.

The main attraction, the Sitting Bull Stampede, has promised to impress many fans in the stands. From nationally known acts to the toughest animal athletes in the Sutton Stock, the Mobridge Rodeo Association has put together another stellar schedule for the holiday.

Two legendary cowboys will be traveling to Mobridge to participate in the 73rd Sitting Bull Stampede. Trevor Brazile, of Decatur, Texas, will compete in the calf roping event at the July 2 performance. Joe Beaver, a PRCA Hall of Famer, will compete in the team roping at the July 4 rodeo performance.

To start the holiday off on the right foot, the parades will be led by Victor Schlomer, the Grand Marshall of the 73rd Sitting Bull Stampede. Schlomer was on the Mobridge Rodeo Association (MRA) in the ‘70s and early ‘80s and played a helping hand in bringing the Mobridge Rodeo Grounds to fruition. Schlomer said he is excited to be the Grand Marshall of the rodeo and said he hopes that the contestants put on a good show. There is no Memorial Grand Marshall scheduled this year.

The parade, a staple of many Fourth of July celebrations, will follow the normal route, starting on South Main Street and going around the Mobridge City Park. On one of the days, the route will go north past the Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center.

There will be plaques given for the first, second and third best decorated floats during the parade. Also, the best decorated bicycle will win a first-place trophy. For the best horse pull entry, a plaque will be given.

Another addition to the Mobridge art scene will be dedicated on July 2 at 4 p.m. at Walleye Way. The statue is a cowboy riding a walleye and was created by a Lemmon artist, John Lopez, using his “scrap iron sculpting” technique.

On July 3 and 4, the Klein Museum will present the 11th annual Living History at Greenwood Cemetery. This year’s performance will be “We were the Wrigleys.” There will be a performance at 10 a.m. both days (see story on page 3).

For those who enjoy hitting the links, the Frank Scherr family will again host their fifth annual “Spikes for Spurs” fundraising golf tournament July 2, at the Oahe Hills Golf Course. Each year the family hosts the tournament, which benefits the MRA helping to raise funds for future projects, like the ongoing renovation of the rodeo grounds. The event has become a popular part of the annual holiday, giving friends and families a chance to enjoy a round of golf while helping the MRA. Each winning team in their flight will win Montana Silversmith belt buckles, and prizes will be given for longest drive.

More highlights in the three performances of the Sitting Bull Stampede include the return of the One-Armed Bandit, John Payne. He was last in Mobridge in 2011 and befriended the late Dean Tisdall. Payne said he enjoys Mobridge and the last time he was in town, he rode his mule around town.

Sutton Rodeo, an Onida company, will supply the rodeo stock yet again this year. The relationship between Sutton Rodeo and Mobridge dates to the birth years of the rodeo.

Rodeo fans will appreciate the latest upgrade to the Mobridge Rodeo Grounds as the MRA added new back grandstands and a new beer garden for the back arena area.

That isn’t the only upgrade the Mobridge Rodeo Association is planning. The hope is that this will be the last year of the rodeo with the white, creaky main grandstands. Tear-down will start after the demolition derby in August. The hope is that the project will be completed by June 2019.

For music fans, the Fourth of July will offer a variety of entertainment and opportunities for a night out. South Dakota comedy legends, Williams and Ree, will perform at the Scherr-Howe Event Center on June 29 at 8 p.m. Williams and Ree first met each other at Black Hills State College and have since toured the country, having performed with Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and the Oak Ridge Boys as well as putting on their own shows.

Stones of Red will play the Bridge City Street Dance at Pauly’s Pub on Saturday, June 30, at 9 p.m.

Hailing from Mobridge, RetroactivE will entertain fans at the Silver Dollar Saloon on July 2 at 9 p.m.

Lane Train Express Entertainment will DJ at the Mobridge Rodeo Grounds for rodeo fans immediately following the rodeo performance on July 2.

On July 3, Dustin Evans and the Good Times will entertain at the Mobridge Rodeo Grounds, following the Sitting Bull Stampede performance.

Mac’s Carnival has returned to Mobridge again this year. New to Mac’s Carnival is a state-fair sized gondola style Ferris wheel that has 10 cars which can sit up to four people. Tickets for Mac’s Carnival can be bought at a variety of vendors around town for discounted price.

Kids night will be on July 2, where the first 300 kids will receive a free carnival ticket.

To our visitors, welcome home and to area residents, we hope you enjoy the many different events around Mobridge and the Mobridge Rodeo Grounds this July 4.

– Trenton Abrego, Katie Zerr –