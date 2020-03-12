City to pay off sewer project loan, remove front footage assessment

The Mobridge City Council, Tuesday, March 10, approved paying off the $703,425 loan for the 2014 storm sewer project.

The current principal is approximately $379,000. There is $290,000 in capital outlay for storm sewer, plus another $95,000 remaining in the budget for loan payment this year. This will save the city $56,500 in interest as the loan will be paid off eight years earlier than expected.

This will pay the loan off and will also remove an assessment of a $.20 front footage assessment on property owners’ taxes. Once this loan is paid off, the assessment will come off the taxes.

Mobridge City Administrator/Finance Officer Heather Beck also told the council the repair of the large slide at the Mobridge Swimming Pool is scheduled to start on Monday, May 11.

There is a tentative opening date for the pool of Saturday, May 30.

The council also approved hiring the following people to staff the swimming pool for the 2020 season: lifeguards Bailey Keller, Mary Martin, Tyrel Thompson, Tish Mousseau and Regan Stoick at $9.80 per hour; Ava Stoick, Callie Weisbeck, Eliza George, Myia Fiest, Remington Ford, Cole Wellner, Trenton Two Hearts, Bryon Vetch and Emma Keller at $9.55 per hour.

Attendants Sarah Cox, Sarah Lopez, Phoebe Schmaltz, Laura Silbernagel and Logan Vetch at $9.30 per hour.

WSI (Water Safety Instructor) and head attendant Lauren Thompson at $12 per hour and manager/WSI Monica Weninger-Schmaltz at $3,000 per month during the season.

This is the largest group of lifeguards to be employed by the city. They will be trained in Mobridge by the WSI instructors employed by the city and will not have to travel out of town for training.





In other business the Mobridge City Council:• Approved the transfer of a malt beverage license from the former location of the Great Plains Family Restaurant, Inc., to the new location on West Grand Crossing.• Approved Scott Mertz as a member of the Mobridge Volunteer Fire Department.• Approved paying $20,000 from the sale of a surplus truck to pay down the loan from the city used to purchase a new truck for the fire department. The remainder of the loan is $5,316, which will be paid next month.• Approved a temporary on-sale liquor permit to the Mobridge Chamber of Commerce for Saturday, March 28, for the “I Hate Winter” event at Scherr-Howe Event Center.• Approved a temporary on sale beer permit to the Mobridge Chamber of Commerce for June 12, for the Denny Palmer Memorial Fishing Tournament.• Approved an amendment to the city’s agreement with MDU for municipal street lighting and equipment with MDU switching select lighting to LED. The agreement becomes effective when MDU completes the replacement project.• Approved accepting a bid of $5,703 for surplus hay from city-owned property.• Approved a step increase for Josh Fischer from $17.24 per hour to $17.50 per hour effective March 3.• Approved hiring Killian Warner as summer help for the water/wastewater department at $13.75 per hour.• Approved agreements with Corson, Potter and Dewey counties to provide radio and telephone communications during hours in which those counties do not have law enforcement radio personnel on duty.• Approved a bid from Lindskov Implement of Mobridge for the purchase of two 2020 Kabota mowers for $29,897, with a two-year warranty and a $10,000 trade-in.