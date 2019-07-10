Clarice was devoted to family, faith

Clarice was born to Clarence and Ethel (Bailey) Ostenberg in Adams County, ND, in 1928. She graduated from Lemmon High Schooland married the love of her life, Fred Johnson, on December 25, 1946. They made their home in Lemmon, SD. After retiring from 1stNational Bank, Clarice and Fred moved to Mobridge, SD, and in 2009, she settled in Spearfish, SD.

Along with raising five children in Lemmon, Clarice enjoyed attending church, singing, dancing, walking, traveling, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Above all, she was a loving, faithful and dedicated Christian. Clarice was a constant source of strength and love. We will continue to hold her close to our hearts, until we meet again.

Clarice Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Spearfish, SD on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Monte Johnson, Mobridge, SD, Linda (Richard) Meyer, Sturgis, SD, Bonnie (Randall) Schwartz, Wahoo, NE, Judy Courtney, Spearfish, SD, and Janet (Zane) Verhulst, Reva, SD; her sister, Shirley Peters, Lemmon, SD; along with 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Clarice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Phyllis Trautman.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis with Chaplain (COL) David Peterson, Ret. officiating. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.