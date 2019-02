As the unusually cold and snowy weather continues and is expected to stay with us for the next two weeks or so, warm, hearty soups help to warm the body and soul.

From quick and easy recipes that are hearty to more healthy soups, the hot meals hit the spot after working out in the cold or just coming in from outside.

Many of cooks have shared soup recipes with us over the years, including some that have come from other parts of the world and from our ancestors. The following are some of the soups shared by former cooks of the week through the years.

Classic Soup Recipes

In 1998 Gail Johnson shared her recipe for Beef Stew and Dumplings, A hearty stick to your ribs recipe for a cold winter day.

Beef Stew and Dumplings

1 round steak cut into 1-inch cubes

2 large onions, chopped

Seasoned flour (flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, seasoned tenderizer)

3/4 cup shortening

Potatoes, carrots

Heat the shortening in frying pan until melted. Roll the meat in flour mixture, then brown the meat in the frying pan until the meat is cooked. Boil the potatoes and carrots until tender while you are cooking the meat. When meat is cooked, add 3 cups water to it and heat to make gravy for your stew. Once the meat and gravy is done, add the potatoes and carrots. Season to taste.

Dumplings

3 cups Bisquick

6 to 8 eggs

1 tsp baking powder

Mix the Bisquick and baking powder well; add the eggs. The mixture should be sticky. Spoon the mixture onto the boiling stew into 8 to 10 dumplings. Turn the heat down to simmer; cook uncovered for 20 minutes, then cover the stew and dumplings for 20 minutes more cooking. Cook the dumplings until they are not shiny.

In a December of 2000 cook’s column, Darcy Klein submitted a family Knoepfle soup recipe.

Knoepfle Soup

8 cups chicken broth

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 medium carrot, diced

1 small onion, diced

2 medium potatoes, diced

2 Tbsp butter

Salt & pepper to taste

Combine and cook until tender, about 15 minutes.

Dough:

1 3/4 to 2 cups flour

1 egg

1 tsp. salt

1/2 cup water or milk

Mix to make stiff dough. Cut with scissors into small pieces, dropping them into the boiling soup. Cook 10 minutes. Heat one carton of half & half and add to soup.

Sarah and Jay Allen shared a potato soup with a leek twist in the November 2003 cook column.

Potato Leek Soup

6 leeks, cut into thin rounds (or substitute onions)

1 white onion, sliced

1/4 cup butter

6 potatoes, sliced

8 chicken bouillon cubes

6 cups water

1/2 cup chopped parsley (not too much)

1/2 cup diced celery (not too much)

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. powdered mustard

1 1/2 tsps. steak sauce

2 egg yolks (or 2/3 cup egg substitute)

2 cups milk

Saute leeks and onion in the butter until soft; add potatoes, bouillon cubes, water, parsley, celery, salt and mustard; simmer until vegetables are tender. Strain, sieve and puree the veggies. Beat eggs slightly with milk, add a bit of the broth to egg mixture stirring constantly, then add to the soup. Reheat.

In February of 2000 June Imberi was finally convinced to share her recipes for cook of the week. One was for an Italian slant to a stew recipe.

Bill’s Italian Stew

1 large onion, browned

4 med. potatoes, cubed

2 cups carrots

1 lb. stew meat

1 cup celery

1 (14 oz.) can Italian diced tomatoes

1 tsp. pepper seasoning

2 tsps. roast beef seasoning

2 tsps. honey

Brown meat in pan with onions and margarine. When meat is about half done, add potatoes, carrots and celery. Cover and continue to cook in fry pan until meat is done and vegetables tender.

In 2004 new Mobridge resident Barb Arbach shared her recipe for egg drop soup with shrimp.

Egg Drop Soup With Shrimp

6 cups chicken stock

Salt & white/blackpepper to taste

Pinch cayenne pepper

1/2 cup frozen peas (or amount desired)

16 plus medium shrimp, shelled, deveined or cooked frozen

2 Tbsps. cornstarch mixed with 1/4 cup cold water

2 eggs

1 tsp. soy sauce

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Heat chicken stock, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper in uncovered wok at 225° to just under a boil. Add peas; cook 1 min. Add shrimp; cook until pink. Add cornstarch mixture, stirring until slightly thickened. Turn off wok; swirl in eggs using fork and add soy sauce. Garnish with onions.

In 2008, Della Hauck shared a family recipe for an easy crock pot soup for busy families.

Grandma Hauck’s Creamy Vegetable Soup

(May use fresh or canned vegetables)

2 cans vegetable or beef broth

2 cans diced tomatoes

2 cans diced carrots

2 cans sliced potatoes

4 cups coleslaw mix

1 med. onion

1/2 cup raw rice

Salt and pepper to taste

Dill weed to taste

Vinegar to taste

2 cups whipping cream

Put all ingredients except cream into a large crock pot. Cook for 6-7 hours on high or until vegetables are tender. Before serving add the cream and cook for 1/2 hour longer.

In 2005, Judy Merkel shared an easy taco soup recipe that can be made with what can be found in most kitchen pantries.

Taco Soup

1 lb. hamburger, browned and drained

1/4 cup onion

1 16-oz. can tomatoes

1 16-oz. can kidney beans

1 16-oz. can whole kernel corn, don’t drain

1 pkg. mild taco seasoning

Add all ingredients to the browned hamburger and onions. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until well blended. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, mixed in.

Robena Moser Jo Hall’s cook of the week in January of 2002, shared a soup recipe that is good for two servings of creamy broccoli soup.

Cream of Broccoli Soup

2 Tbsps. chopped onion

2 Tbsps. butter

2 Tbsps. flour

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 cups chicken broth (or bouillon cubes to make 2 cups)

1/2 cup light cream or half & half

1/2 tsp. salt

Melt butter, add onion and saute 5 minutes. Add flour, salt and pepper. Slowly add broth, stirring constantly, and cook and stir until slightly thickened. Add cream and as much cooked broccoli as desired. Serves 2.