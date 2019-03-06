Clayton Perman loved to sing

Funeral services for Clayton Perman, 90, of Mobridge, were held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at United Congregational Church in Mobridge.

Burial will be at a later date in Gettysburg Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Clayton W. Perman went to be with his Lord on Feb. 21, 2019. He passed at Mobridge Regional Hospital where he received excellent care.

Son of Albert and Emma (Vogele) Perman, he was born on Dec. 16, 1928, in rural Lowry. He was raised there on the family farm and started working at the tender age of five, going to get the cows on horseback. He only knew the German language when he started school in Lowry at five years old, which is where he learned to speak English. He attended Java Boarding School and Gettysburg High School. In addition to working on the family farm, he also worked odd jobs after school. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1946.

Clayton married Shirley L. Lake in January of 1951 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in April of 1951. He made the rank of sergeant and received an honorable discharge from the 34th Infantry Regiment, having served in Japan. His time in the Army made him a very patriotic man.

After the service, Shirley and Clayton settled on a farm in rural Lowry and spent 42 years there, improving his diversified farm/ranch operation.

As his relationship with God was important to him throughout his life, he was active in the churches he attended. He was baptized and confirmed at Lowry Pilgrim Congregational Church, and also served there as Sunday school teacher, trustee and deacon.

He also served as president of Walworth County Farm Bureau, on county Ag committees, secretary and president of the Lowry Famers Exchange and director of the South Dakota Farm Bureau for four years.

In 1995, he retired from farming and he and Shirley moved to Ft. Pierre to be near their grandchildren. In 1998, Shirley passed away. A year later, he moved to Mobridge and married Irene Permann.

Clayton had a great love for his Lord, friends and country, and enjoyed sharing his God-given musical talent with others. He was involved in musical groups wherever he lived. He sang in church choirs, men’s quartets, duets, barbershop choirs and Yelduz Shrine Chanters, as well as special productions such as the Spirited 76 and Cathedral of the Prairie Christmas concerts.

In late years, he served as president of Mobridge Senior Center and enjoyed fishing and golfing with his friends, and of course, singing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley in 1998; wife, Irene in 2004; brother, LeRoy Perman in 2004; baby brother, Dennis in 1938; and his parents.

He is survived by his children, Douglas Clayton (D.C.) Perman of Madison, Wis., Sonya (Mario) Liboy of Verona, Wis., and Sarita (Darrell) Hartmann of Brookings; his stepchildren, Bonnie (Robert) Schilling of Mobridge, and Curt (Mikki) Permann of Redfield; grandchildren, Jarid (Leilany), serving in the U.S. Air Force in Louisiana and Seth Hartmann of Brookings; and a great-grandchild, Elena (Jarid) Hartmann of Louisiana.