Clyde Huber enjoyed helping people

Funeral services for Clyde Raymond Huber, 83, of Eureka, were held on Friday, March 9, 2018, at Carlsen Funeral Home in Eureka with Rev. Randall D. Cloud officiating.

Burial will be in Eureka City Cemetery in the spring under the direction of Carlsen Funeral Home.

Clyde died on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Avera Eureka Health Care Center.

Clyde Raymond Huber, son of Dave and Lydia (Weiszhar) Huber, was born on Aug. 7, 1934, in Akaska. He grew up and attended school in Akaska. Clyde began working on area farms as a young man.

Clyde was united in marriage to Violet Fischer on May 8, 1964, in Mobridge. He owned and operated West Side Meat Market in Mobridge until 1968. In 1969, they moved to Eureka and Clyde began working for Schaeffer’s Manufacturing, where he spent 15 years as a welder. He then became employed for 10 years in the maintenance department at Pollock Cheese Factory. After retiring from working full-time, Clyde took a position as a custodian at the Eureka Public School and did other various jobs. He enjoyed helping people with anything they needed.

Violet died on May 6, 2008.

Clyde was united in marriage to Ardella Rueb Walther on Dec. 5, 2009, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Eureka. They did a lot of traveling and enjoyed visiting places like Boston, the United Kingdom and Canada. He liked to ride his motorcycle and tent camp under the stars. Clyde also enjoyed playing pinochle, shaking dice and visiting with others.

Grateful for having shared Clyde’s life are his wife, Ardella of Eureka; eight stepsons, John (Cheryl) Bieber of Lincoln, Neb., Jack Bieber of Aberdeen, Larry (Dagmar) Walther of Miami, Okla., Barry (Kathy) Walther of Whitehouse, Tenn., Randy (Martin) Walther of Boston, Mass., Mark (MaryLou) Walther of San Antonio, Texas, Kent Walther of Chico, Calif., and Rick (LeAnn) Walther of Williston, N.D.; stepdaughter, Nancy (James) Absey of Bakersfield, Calif.; several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Violet; an infant son; and sisters, Ilene Dame and Dorothy Schilling.