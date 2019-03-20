Cole Wellner takes second at SDWCA state tourney

Mobridge-Pollock eighth-grader Cole Wellner took second place in the Cadets 195 division at the SDWCA (South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association) State Tournament held over the weekend in Brookings.

Wellner pinned Owen Duffy of Winner Area to get to the finals where he was pinned by Regan Bollweg of Highmore. Bollweg, a sophomore, recently took sixth in the Class B State Wrestling Tournament as a member of the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Bandits.

Four other future Tigers competed in the tournament. Owen Peterson won one match at Tots 43 and Bryson Andrews won one match at Midgets 89. Trueth Crow Ghost in Midgets 96 and Wyatt Wientjes in Schoolboy 95 each went 0-2.