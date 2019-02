Cole Wellner wins MS state title

Eighth-grader Cole Wellner became the first Mobridge-Pollock Middle School wrestler to win a state championship at the South Dakota Middle School State Wrestling Tournament in Pierre on Saturday.

Wellner won his title at 195 pounds, going 3-0 in the process. He opened his day by pinning Zach Ringsaker of Milbank in 50 seconds. His toughest match came in the semifinals where he fought for a 4-0 win over Grady Fey of Redfield Area. In the championship, Wellner had his second 50-second pin, winning the title over Chris Wuestewald of Wolsey-Wessington.

South Dakota Middle School State Wrestling Tournament

90: Wyatt Wientjes: was pinned by Kipp Cordes, Philip, 2:44; pinned Brayden Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:58; was pinned by Rayce Whiting, West Central, :28.

90: Brayden Wientjes: was pinned by Kash Neugebauer, Parkston, 2:50; was pinned by Wyatt Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:58.

113: Wyatt Iron Cloud: was pinned by Ayden Gisi, Aberdeen Central, 2:00; was defeated by Reed VanWormer, Deuel, 5-4.

120: Gage Nickels: was pinned by Dylan Murray, Redfield Area, 2:41; was defeated by Aiden Schroeder, Harrisburg, 20-4 technical fall.

138: Branson Peterson: was pinned by Corter Doney, Rapid City Stevens, :19; was pinned by Collin Dean, Redfield Area, :16.

145: Trenton Two Hearts: was pinned by Johnathan Schaaf, West Central, 4:02; was defeated by Zaul Centeno, Parker, 7-4.

195: Cole Wellner, first place: pinned Zach Ringsaker, Milbank, :50; defeated Grady Fey, Redfield Area, 4-0; pinned Chris Wuestewald, Wolsey-Wessington, :50.