Commission closes out 2019

The Walworth County Commission held two special meeting this week, one concerning compensatory time and the other to conclude 2019 county business.

At the Thursday, Dec. 26, meeting the commission discussed allowing some departments, if there is funding in that department’s budget, compensatory time to buy out rather than paying overtime.

County auditor Rebecca Krein told the commission that according to the South Dakota Department of Labor, if the employees requested the payment for accrued time, the county could pay it.

If there is no funding to cover the extra wages, no payments would be made. Departments that want payments for that time are landfill, highway and jail. The sheriff offices as well as the courthouse prefer the comp pay, which is also paid time and a half. Employees must sign a form requesting the comp time.

Commissioner Jim Houck suggested that comp time accrued in a certain year is required to be used in that year. If that time is not used in the year, it would not carry over to the next year.

Commissioner Kevin Holgard said the policy should not be different for each department. He said all departments should be paid the same way across the board.

Commissioner Marion Schlomer asked if the comp time could be paid in split checks and the answer was yes, but at the current rate of pay. He said comp time will continue to build at the higher wage and hurt the county finances. He said they could create a monster if they don’t “nip it in the bud.”

Highway supervisor Gary Byre told the commission an hour of comp time is the same value as an hour of vacation time. He said paying the comp time out and getting it off the books is the best way to handle the situation.

A motion was made for the county to buy out the comp time as long as the budget in that department can cover the extra funding. If there is an employee that does not want the comp time buy out, they are allowed to keep it as it is by state law.

Commission Chairman Scott Schilling asked that the department heads think about the proposed changes and how it will impact their budgets before the changes are approved by the commission.

The issue will be discussed at the first meeting of the new year.

Final meeting

At the last meeting of 2019, which had been postponed until Tuesday, Dec. 31, because of weather conditions, a conditional use permit hearing was held concerning the proposed dairy operations near Bowdle.

A group of representatives of the $65 to $80 million construction project with a dairy and kosher cheese producing operation met with county officials and taxpayers to answer their questions and concerns.

During the public hearing about 10 taxpayers appeared before the board, most voicing support for the project but also had concerns about the road to the facility and the traffic that will accompany the construction and the operation of the facility.

The representatives told the group that all equipment that will be inside the facility will be subject to the sales and use tax as it will be shipped into South Dakota from Nebraska by trucks owned by the manufacturer.

The 35,000 yards of concrete used in the project is also taxable. To start the facility will house 2,700 head of dairy cattle. As it grows to full capacity the operation will contain up to 7,000 head of dairy cattle. The proposed operation would employee 80 to 100 people and bring millions of tax dollars to the county, according to earlier reports.