Commission discusses alternative plans

The Walworth County Commission heard ideas for a plan for the county jail should the new $10.5 million new jail project be voted down in the November election.

Commission chairman Scott Schilling had asked the commissioners and sheriff Josh Boll to bring a plan for discussion in case the voters reject the new jail proposal.

Shilling asked each commissioner what he thought would be the best plan for the county to move forward after the vote.

Commissioner Jim Houck said there is no alternative.

“The only option is to build a new jail,” he said. “If we go out of county it will break this county in a couple of years. I am convinced of that because we won’t have the out-of-county income.”

Kevin Holgard said he had a plan in mind but declined to offer his plan because he felt it could sway voters to either vote for or against the new jail and he didn’t want that influence.

“The information has been presented to the people and now it is up to them,” he said. “Once the voters decide, then we need to move forward.”

Sheriff Josh Boll said the consultants that worked with the commission had said renovations would not be cost effective. He said the structural problems could not be fixed, but other repairs would include new plumbing, new windows and doors adding up to $6 million to $7 million according to the consultant.

“We won’t be able to use the jail during that time,” said Boll. “Temporary closure of one year would cost the county more than $700,000 without traveling costs.”

He told the commissioners he would not put jailers on the road with inmates and that deputies would be doing the transports. That would mean sending jailers to the academy for law enforcement training.

He estimated closing the current site would cost the county more than $1 million in the first year alone.

Marion Schlomer said the election will be the deciding factor, but when he talks to the people of the county their concerns are about taking care of Walworth County first and not worrying about BIA or other federal prisoners.

“I am still not convinced that if it passes we want to keep the liability of housing out-of-county prisoners,” he said. “If it fails, we need to move people out of here. Maybe we should just build our own jail for our own inmates.”

Boll argued that cutting back on the prisoners does not mean he can cut back on jail staff. He said he wants to ensure the safest working conditions possible for the staff was recommended by the jail consultant. The jail staff increased by five employees this year according to those recommendations.

Shilling said if the plan is rejected then the commission should considered building a jail to take care of Walworth County inmates only.

“We need to do more research on that,” he said. “If the cost is out-of-bounds, then we should consider transporting prisoners.”

He told the commission he was convinced that the group they worked with was out to sell the county on the new jail project.

“They were not concerned about a remodel, only concerned about a new jail,” he said.

No decision was made on what they would do if the proposed project was rejected in the November election.

– Katie Zerr –